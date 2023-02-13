OUR POSITION: We agree the Charlotte County Cultural Center needs to be rebuilt sooner than later, but what will it look like?
Hurricane Ian made sure the decades-old Cultural Center of Charlotte County is not “fixable.”
That puts Charlotte County commissioners — already struggling with rebuilding county facilities and Charlotte Sports Park — in a tough spot.
The people who used the center for years and found comfort within its walls — whether it be at the thrift shop, theater, cafeteria or a number of other amenities — are clamoring for a quick reopening. It just can’t happen.
At a workshop last week commissioners went over a report prepared by a consultant hired by the Charlotte Community Foundation. That report was prepared over the past year from looking at records and data and coming up with potential uses for a new Cultural Center.
“Stuff was compiled from the community that showed what people are looking for,” said Ashley Maher, executive director of the foundation which paid for the consultant. “There were a lot of feasible models that a public/private partnership (could pursue).”
The next step, if the county works in unison with the foundation, would be to allow the consultant, Robert M. Meeder of Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation, to apply for a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration on the county’s behalf to pay for the planning process.
Claire Jubb, assistant county administrator, said in a Daily Sun story last week that the $500,000 comes with a 20% maximum match from the county.
The application would have to be made by the end of March to match a cycle of awarding for grants but the money would not be available until August at the earliest — if the county gets the grant.
The time line did not sit well with commissioners — especially, as Joe Tiseo said, considering after the long wait, the grant may not be awarded.
“It’ll be two years since it (Cultural Center) closed,” Tiseo said in our story. “I really believe we need to get going with our own planning.”
Commissioner Bill Truex indicated he also was leery of the extended time frame to get something done.
And, there is a lot to do.
Before a new center is built, costs will likely be $20 million or more — including a new 500-seat theater.
How much insurance will help is up in the air apparently.
The work done by the foundation and its consultant should be appreciated and their role is certainly still important as the county considers going after the EDA grant. But time is not the county’s friend right now.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch suggested moving forward with town meetings to get a clear picture of what is wanted/needed as far as the new Cultural Center is concerned.
We see all sorts of opportunities for something bigger and better and more suited for the next decade or two. It very well could mean a two or three-story building.
The ideas are exciting. But the county can’t afford to drag its feet and let enthusiasm for the new center wane.
For her part, Maher said “it’s now in the hands of the EDA grant. I’m optimistic.”
There is still opportunity and room for the foundation to be involved. But time does not stand still. Let’s talk to the public and form a vision of what a new Cultural Center will be.
Then, let’s work on breaking ground.
