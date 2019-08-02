OUR POSITION: There are many questions the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office needs to answer about the death of an inmate hours after she was released from jail.
Dead bodies in your front yard should not go unnoticed. Especially if the body is on Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office property. Even more so if the dead body is an inmate who was released, supposedly healthy, just hours earlier from the CCSO jail.
There are tons of questions about the death of 55-year-old Janice Ridgeway, who was arrested Monday, bonded out that afternoon and was found dead Tuesday morning. Hopefully, all of these queries will have satisfactory answers and everything will end up being a sad turn of events.
Of course, when the questions will be answered is anyone’s guess. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, as is normal procedure, is wrapping a cloak of “under investigation” around all the details. It could be a day or two or a week or two, or more, before we get answers. After all, we’re still waiting on details of the officer-involved shooting death of Bradley Rundle in Englewood on June 24.
Some of the obvious questions reporter Anne Easker asked the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (and their replies) include:
• Since the body apparently was on the CCSO property for 12 or more hours, how often is the area patrolled? That is classified information we were told.
• Was the deceased checked by medical staff before she was released, since she was in a physical altercation before she was arrested? Under investigation.
• Did anyone from the visitation center check on Ridgeway or see her there when they ended their day? Under investigation.
• Did she have a phone with her or did she call anyone to pick her up? Under investigation, although it was pointed out there is a phone in the lobby of the facility she could have used.
• Was she intoxicated when she was arrested and could she have been dealing with alcohol withdrawal? Alcohol was not mentioned in the arrest report and her medical paperwork is being reviewed.
• When will the medical examiner’s report be available? Not sure.
• Did her husband, who was accused in the arrest report of slapping her, bail out and leave about the same time she did? Zelph Ridgeway bailed out at 11:34 a.m. Janice Ridgeway bailed out at 12:25 p.m.
CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck performs her duties well. But Heck can’t always provide information to the nosy-is-our-job media. We understand that. Sometimes there are no answers to questions and sometimes, as she often repeats, the answers are still mired in an investigation.
This is a particularly peculiar event, however. We are perplexed about how a person bails out of jail, goes to a bench at the visitation center where dozens of people likely came and went during the afternoon, sits there all day and all night and dies sometime without anyone noticing.
Why wouldn’t someone have inquired about her intentions and/or her health? Did she have anything to eat or drink? Why did she not take advantage of the jail’s Dial-A-Ride program to leave the premises? Perhaps she had nowhere to go.
It’s a sad case. A puzzling case. The answers to all the questions should be interesting.
