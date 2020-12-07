There isn’t much you can say about Mac Horton that hasn’t already been said.
And, it’s all good.
Horton, who died Friday at the age of 79, was the model for a down-home, country politician. He was affable, humorous, accommodating to a large degree but serious about whichever role he was in. And those roles were numerous.
Horton started his political career as a Water District supervisor and went on to serve on the Charlotte County School Board, was a county commissioner and then supervisor of elections.
The Georgia-born Horton loved Charlotte County. And he proved it with his service. He was:
• Englewood Water District supervisor, 1972-1975.
• Charlotte County School Board member, 1984-1996.
• Charlotte County commissioner, District 3, 1996-2004.
• Charlotte County supervisor of elections, 2004-2008.
• Past president of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, the Englewood Rotary Club and the Englewood Recreation Council.
• Founding member of the Englewood Jaycees.
• Served on the Student Advisory Committee for Lemon Bay High School.
• Chairman of a fundraiser to restore the historic Charlotte County Courthouse.
• And he was a member and recipient of the famed Secret Society of Smoked Mullets — a community service award.
Horton may be best remembered for the accomplishments he achieved as a county commissioner.
He was a main force in saving the historic Punta Gorda Courthouse from being demolished. He and Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub drove the initiative to get an evacuation route from South County to I-75. The southern portion of that route, Winchester Boulevard, was dedicated to Horton in June 2015. It was just one honor he would receive after retiring. Another distinct recognition was naming the new $5.1 million, 18,000-square-feet South County Annex the Mac V. Horton Annex.
Current Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, who credits Horton with being his mentor, called his friend a “bridge builder.” That might be the most accurate description of Horton’s political life.
He was always the voice of reason on a County Commission that took on some enormous challenges — such as Hurricane Charley and Murdock Village — in his tenure.
When there seemed to be no agreement in sight, Horton would ask for the floor, turn on his microphone, lean forward and say something like “gentlemen, this is the way I see it,” or “let’s look at it this way.”
Horton lost a bid for a second term as supervisor of elections — something many said was due to his fight to refurbish and keep the old courthouse in Punta Gorda. If he had known it would cost him the election, it wouldn’t have mattered. He always fought for what he felt was right.
And when the end of his political career came, he shrugged it off. He was more than content — probably even relieved — to spend time with his wife since 1969, Esther, and his family. He loved to carve and work on crafts. You sometimes saw him at a craft show with a little table full of his handiwork.
A story in Sunday’s Daily Sun made it obvious the impact Horton had on people’s lives, the kind person he was and how much he was loved.
We can say a lot of good things about Mac Horton, but probably the one thing that really matters is that he was genuinely a nice man.
