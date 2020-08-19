There is no way we cannot have mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
Maybe it’s no longer an issue with President Trump coming out in favor of it in Florida. But the popularity of mailing in your vote and the results from the primary election should leave no doubt how badly it is needed/wanted. More than 2.1 million Floridians mailed in their ballot for Tuesday’s primary election.
In Florida, the number of mail-in ballots received as of Monday was up 32% over 2016. In South Florida, they had received more than 720,000 mail-in ballots — up 47% in Broward County, 62 % in Miami Dade and 78% in Palm Beach County. Those counties are where the coronavirus has hit the hardest, so the numbers should be no surprise.
As of Friday, Sarasota County voters had requested 127,055 ballots — more than double the number they requested in 2016 (58,936). And, as of Friday, 67,395 had been returned. Add those to the 7,888 early votes cast at polling locations and Sarasota already had 75,283 votes cast. That is noteworthy considering only 76,719 votes were cast in the 2016 primary in that county.
Charlotte County’s numbers are way up too. According to a Sun story, 22,089 vote-by-mail ballots had been received in Charlotte County as of Sunday. That is 23% over the number received in 2016.
When combined with the 2,742 ballots completed at polling locations that means a good chunk of Charlotte County voters have already made their choices.
Blame it on the pandemic, but it is obvious people like voting early.
We see no reason for those numbers not to continue to go up for the general election. And that’s great because voting is maybe the most patriotic act, second perhaps to being in the armed services, we can embrace.
Mail-in voting works.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.