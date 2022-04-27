OUR POSITION: Charlotte Sports Park presents a golden opportunity for the county to raise its profile as a sports and entertainment venue.
Two country crooners that many of you may never have heard of may tell us a lot about the future of the Charlotte Sports Park.
Justin Moore and Dylan Scott headlined the two-day Southern Grand Slam Music Festival on Friday and Saturday at the spring training home of the Tampa Bay Rays. The event was to feature a lineup of country bands, food and fun. How many fans turned out for the show may give us a hint of the demand and future for concerts at the facility.
The two country stars were paid rather well we understand and if the sponsors make a nice profit, we might be seeing more concerts at the venue — and that would be fine with us.
Outdoor concert shows have been rare in Charlotte County, but they have a history of success. Months after Hurricane Charley, the Beach Boys satisfied a pent-up demand for entertainment and drew a large crowd to the sports park in what we believe was the first time the venue was used for a major concert. The Charlie Daniels Band is the only other major concert we recall there, and it just about sold out the place.
Concerts are one of our favorite ideas for how to best utilize the sports park after the Stone Crabs minor league baseball team left a summer void. With the Rays only needing the facility for about three months early in the year, county officials have an opportunity to offer entertainment and sports events almost year-round.
It’s an opportunity they are well aware of, and we urge them to make the most of it. Letting such a valuable facility — which is costly to maintain — sit idle would be a big mistake.
Sports events have been the target to date.
According to data from the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, independent baseball tournaments brought in more than $10 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Events, the number of players it involved and the economic impact on Charlotte County were:
• USSA pro style baseball tournament, 5,000-plus players, $3.2 million economic impact;
• Florida Prep baseball, 125 players, $77,679 economic impact;
• Prospect Wire baseball national championships regional tournament, 1,188 players, $4.2 million economic impact;
• Prospect Wire baseball state championships, 776 players, $2.3 million economic impact;
• Perfect Game, Florida Fall Select, 1,500 players, $816,234 economic impact.
“We have been discussing (how to use the facility) even when Stone Crabs were still here,” said Sean Doherty, director of the tourism bureau. “We use it all we can for youth baseball tournaments. By having more access to the facility, we can bring in more and bigger tournaments.
“I know community services has talked about concerts, too.”
Doherty said there are some limitations to how the major league designed field can be used. Softball, for instance, is out because there would have to be temporary fencing to accommodate a shorter field. Little League also would be an issue because of the need for fencing and the fact youth leagues need a dirt infield.
We think the work done so far to bring in baseball tournaments is exemplary. And, especially if this weekend proved a success even with limited advertising, concerts have to be a major consideration with the lack of venues nearby.
County officials should be bold in their ideas to utilize the sports park. It’s a gem not every community can boast of.
