OUR POSITION: It’s National Safe Boating Week and along with reminders to follow all the rules for safety while on the water it is also a time to remember the plight of our endangered manatees.
It’s been years since the survival of the manatee has been in more danger than 2021.
We can go on and on about slowing down in manatee zones while boating. We can preach about watching out for the lumbering, lovable giants of the water.
But it really just boils down to whether you care enough about manatees being around another decade or two to follow safe boating tips around manatee sanctuaries. And whether you want to take care of the health of our harbors and waterways to protect seagrass that not only feeds the manatee but provides a safe environment for other marine life.
A good number of manatee deaths each year are caused by boat propellers. No one can really give an exact number because there are other causes of fatalities for manatees — which are often found with scars from boat encounters. A couple of years ago, red tide was fatal to dozens, if not hundreds of manatees.
This year, there has been another threat that decimated manatee herds in Florida — starvation.
Marine biologists, and boaters, have found dozens of dead or distressed manatees up and down our coastlines, emaciated from the lack of seagrass they normally can count on to feed them through the winter.
One of the best examples of the problem is the Indian River Lagoon. The estuary is home to thousands of manatees each winter but its waters have provided little nourishment for manatees because of algal blooms that have decimated the seagrass beds.
Since Dec. 1, 2020, more than 300 manatees have died along the Atlantic Coast of Florida — 200 or more along a 150-mile-plus stretch of the Indian River Lagoon, according to Save the Manatee Club.
But the problem is widespread. Seagrass beds in our own Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay are suffering also.
In the first four month of this year, 738 total manatee deaths have been recorded in Florida according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The Tampa Bay Times reports that is triple the five-year average for the same time period. In all of 2020, the FWC reported 637 deaths.
Veterinarians are seeing severely emaciated manatees — some of them with damage to their livers and hearts after losing 40% or more of their body weight, according to the story in the Tampa Bay Times, quoting Martine de Wit, a vet in the state’s marine mammal pathology lab.
Between the loss of habitat and nourishment and the danger of speeding boats, the manatee’s future is none too bright.
The FWC says boat accidents are still the No. 1 cause of manatee deaths. The mammals must surface to breathe and that often leads to collisions with speeding boaters who don’t see them in time to steer away. A little awareness of the area, obeying manatee zone signs and a compassion for manatees would go a long way toward reducing deadly accidents.
Boaters can also make a difference by reporting any manatee they see that looks to be in trouble. Maybe it has a fresh wound, is entangled in fishing line or a crab trap. Boaters can use VHF Channel 16 on the marine radio or call the FWC at 1-888-404-3922.
Take our plea to help protect manatees to heart. Otherwise, they won’t be around for your grandchildren to experience.
