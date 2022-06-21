OUR POSITION: We urge City Council to make its best effort to approve the potential sale of City Marketplace property.
It was recently announced that the 5.42-acre vacant parcel in the heart of Punta Gorda is under contract and in “due diligence.”
Pardon us if we’ve heard, and written, that before.
While we want to be optimistic this will finally bring an end to a long road of disappointments concerning the development of this key piece of property — vacant since Hurricane Charley in 2004 — we’ve been let down before.
There have been more than a couple of developers, local and otherwise, who made offers on the land and even went so far as to present designs to City Council about how they envision the development to look. Some have been mostly commercial. Some have integrated green space. Some have offered lower profile buildings. Some have asked for tall structures that would require the city to grant an exception to it height codes. Some have even included parking garages.
But, so far, none have caught the fancy of enough City Council members to get approval to build on the property that borders U.S. 41, Marion Avenue, Taylor Street and Retta Esplanade.
It’s time to do something.
Barring a just plain terrible presentation, we appeal to City Council members to bend in their staunch stand on what they expect in the developer’s plans.
We’re not talking about giving up the appeal the city has now with its brand of architecture or its hometown feel. We’re not talking about allowing eight-story buildings. Just give a little and work with the developer for the best outcome for both parties.
The property has been vacant for 18 years. That’s a long time to lose out on a lucrative tax benefit for the city and too long the city has deprived itself of a financial and tourism driver.
