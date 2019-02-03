OUR POSITION: One Florida constitutional amendment may have had good intentions, but overly strict interpretation could hinder investigations and leave the public in the dark.
When 60 percent of Florida voters approved Constitutional Amendment 6, known as Marsy’s Law, it was hailed by some as a landmark measure that would protect the rights of victims, despite the reality that most of the protections in the amendment already were a matter of law established by the Legislature (Florida Statutes, Chapter 960.)
With passage, though, law enforcement agencies have interpreted the amendment too strictly, and they have increased enforcement in a way that will do more harm than good.
One part of the amendment is designed to “prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family, or which could be used to disclose confidential or privileged information of the victim.” Many may see this as positive. Perhaps.
Perhaps someone who has suffered an assault, the murder of a loved one or even a robbery should be able to have personal information withheld. After all, why victimize someone twice? Examples would be someone who leaves a lanai door open and was robbed. Do you want to publish their address and invite other robbers to think they are an easy target?
Probably not. (And, in routine cases, this paper and others do not publish those details.)
Other examples would be victims of sexual assault. Florida law already protected victims of sexual assault from having their name used, and that is a standard practice by all newspapers. For instance, the Sun is careful not to list names of parents of assault victims or reveal in a story if the victim is a child; we do that in order to protect minors.
As for adult sex assault victims, decades of research has shown that the fear of releasing names to the public keeps women from coming forward to police. Withholding names not only protects individual victims but serves an overall societal desire for justice. We, as a society, want women to feel free to report assaults. In this narrow instance, the law and policies properly serve a broader goal.
There are other examples where responsible news organizations would or should bend over backwards to protect victims from further trauma.
We don’t, however, agree with the practice of not identifying murder victims, as was the case recently in the terrible mass murder in Sebring. We also do not agree that a person killed in their home, say by a robber, should remain nameless. The public has a right to know who among us has been victimized.
The first reaction from many readers may be, “Newspapers just want the details so they can sell more newspapers.” That’s a tired old saw, accepted “wisdom,” and far from the truth. It just doesn’t work that way.
The reality is that responsible journalists believe neighbors of a crime victim — certainly, a murder victim — should be aware of what happened, for their own protection. The community should care who, not only a vague what.
Consider also the possibility that releasing a victim’s name might be key to someone coming forward with evidence that might solve the crime. Isn’t it more likely than not that release of more detailed information will trigger memories or relevant observations from people who might otherwise realize it? Might not that information further investigations and help keep our community safer?
Then, consider the reality that names of victims of heinous crimes eventually surface no matter how much effort is put into keeping them secret. That is more likely true in the Facebook age. The eventual trial not only divulges names but details that might be have been kept from the media beforehand.
Another argument, although it may seem insignificant, is that people who know the victim might want to know what happened so they can offer condolences or help the family in a time of crisis. Imagine finding out through the grapevine that the person who sat near you in church every Sunday was robbed, assaulted or murdered. Do we really want to leave this news to the gossip wire?
A couple more points.
Suppose we citizens cede determination of information released to police based on their impressions of family sensibilities. We may well end up with a news reports that reads like this: “Jane Doe, age X, was shot with a weapon Tuesday in Church X in Town Y. She was taken to a Hospital Z, where she was pronounced dead. No further details were made public.”
Poor Jane Doe. Wonder who she was. How old she was. Who her family was. Or where, exactly, this took place. What brought her to this horrible fate? And, wonder whether it’s safe for the rest of us, the citizens of Town Y, to go out in public.
Rest in peace, nameless Jane Doe.
Is that the society we want to live in — a community of nameless people and nameless families in nameless places?
In matters like this, we often say, it’s a slippery slope ....
In this case, it is a slippery slope from one specific type of secrecy to more and more, until we operate with blinders in the dark. It’s a law with compassionate intentions, perhaps, but with consequences that are anathema to an open society. A free and open society is not always a comfortable place, but it’s what makes our society better than those that thrive in secrecy.
If that sounds trite or silly, then it is no more so than the idea that keeping a victim’s name secret will ease the family’s pain. That is something no law can accomplish.
