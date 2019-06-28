OUR POSITION: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hiding behind Marsy’s Law to seal the identity of deputies involved in a fatal shooting.
If it wasn’t so egregious, it would be comical.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is refusing to release the names of any of its deputies or staff involved in a shooting Sunday night resulting in the death of an Englewood man. A CCSO press release says the deputies were victims of an assault (they were fired at) and have a right to privacy under the provisions of Marsy’s Law.
The Florida constitutional amendment passed last year was designed to protect victims of a crime. It is a law that has found favor in several states and pushed by a California doctor whose family bumped into a person at the supermarket charged with killing his sister. They were not aware the man had been released from jail on bail.
Marsy’s Law has some value. It is not, in our opinion, designed to give blanket anonymity to anyone connected in any way with a crime — especially law enforcement officers who are performing their duty.
Barbara Petersen, president of the First Amendment Foundation, said, “Marsy’s Law right now is a hot mess.”
That would be an adequate description.
The CCSO said it wanted to give the deputies who shot and killed 61-year-old Bradley Rundle time to decompress. We understand that. But more than 48 hours after the shooting, they are leaning on Marsy’s Law.
Why?
The deputies could logically be called heroes. They shot a man who allegedly was drunk and fired a gun with children in the vicinity, according to Sun^p reports. What is the problem with releasing their names?
By all accounts — and there is a lot more to be revealed about this tragic incident — the Sheriff’s Office did a nice job of rushing to a dangerous situation, sealing off the neighborhood and dealing with a person who posed a great danger. Why not come forward and take the credit?
Instead, as they have so many times in the past, the CCSO prefers to keep the names of its deputies from the public.
We do not believe Marsy’s Law comes close to being applicable in this situation. Here are some of the tenets of the law:
• The right to due process and to be treated with fairness and respect for the victim’s family.
• The right to be protected from the accused …
• The right to have the safety and welfare of the victim and victim’s family considered when setting bail …
• The right to reasonable … notice of, and to be present at, all public proceedings involving the criminal conduct …
• The right to prompt return of victim’s property …
• The right to prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim …
The law is much more verbose and complicated, but it is the last item which is the key wording used by police to shield the identity of victims and, in this case, police officers.
We believe the Florida Legislature must make it a priority next year to fix this law. It can call on the same tactics used to take the teeth out of an amendment passed this past year to allow ex-felons to vote. That would be just one tool at lawmakers’ disposal.
Legislators will be hesitant to do anything that Florida’s law enforcement community wants to protect. But the current situation is truly “a hot mess.” Different police departments interpret the law different ways and its implementation has given too broad a meaning that thwarts the public’s right to information that could be critical to them.
The public and law enforcement need to develop stronger bonds of trust. Hiding the names of deputies who shoot and sometimes have to kill a suspect breeds public mistrust.
