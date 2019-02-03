OUR POSITION: A Florida constitutional amendment called Marsy's Law had good intentions but the interpretation of the law could hinder investigations.
Someone who has suffered an attack, a murder of a loved one or even a robbery, should be able to have their personal information withheld. Examples of that would be a couple who leaves a lanai door open and were robbed. You certainly don't want to publish their address and invite other robbers to think they are an easy target.
Other examples would be victims of sexual assault. Florida law already protected victims of sexual assault from having their name used and that is a standard practice by all newspapers. The Sun is very careful never to list names of parents of assault victims or reveal in a story if the victim is a son or daughter to protect their identity.
There are many such examples where any responsible news organization would/should bend over backwards to protect victims from further trauma.
We don't, however, agree with the practice of not identifying murder victims as was the case recently in the terrible mass murder in Sebring. We also do not agree that a person killed in their home, say by a robber, should remain nameless.
The first reaction to our argument is likely "newspapers want the details so they can sell more newspapers." That is far from the truth.
We believe neighbors of a murder victim should be aware of what happened — for their own protection. Also, there is a strong possibility in a murder case that releasing the name of the victim might be a key to someone coming forward with evidence that could solve the crime. What if someone who knew the victim heard another person threaten them. Would that news not be beneficial to police?
Names of victims will always surface no matter how much effort is put into keeping them secret. The trial will not only divulge names but details that might be reasonably kept from the media beforehand.
One final argument we might make, although it may seem insignificant, is people who know the victim might want to know what happened so they can offer condolences or help the family in a time of crisis. Imagine finding out through gossip or social media that the person you sat next to in church every Sunday was murdered.
If that sounds trite or silly then it is no more so than the idea that keeping the names of murder victims or victims of accidental deaths a secret will ease the family's pain. That is something no law can accomplish.
