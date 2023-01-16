OUR POSITION: America could use a good dose of Martin Luther King Jr. today.
As we celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr., we can’t help but wonder how his unflappable style of attack on the wrongs he sought to correct would impact America if he were alive now.
King’s approach was one of nonviolence. But he remained steadfast in his mission and his beliefs.
The Baptist minister led some of the most courageous demonstrations seeking equal rights for Blacks this country has ever seen — or likely will ever see again. In historic film clips that have cemented both King’s resolve for peace and the overwhelming prejudice he faced, the will to remain peaceful while being beaten, sprayed with tear gas and water hoses is something America can learn from.
The people King led across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 1965, were met head-on by Alabama state troopers, on the other side of the bridge, who beat and gassed them. TV reporters and photographers captured the violence for all to see on a day dubbed Bloody Sunday.
He was resolute that America could change without violence. His words, his actions and his rise in popularity among Blacks and whites who agreed with his goals brought death to his doorstep when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee.
His killing did something his demonstrations and words never did — spark violence that shook America as Blacks protested across the country.
Many of King’s hopes and dreams have been realized — at least in laws and acceptance by a great majority of Americans. The prejudice and mistreatment of minorities were exposed to forever be a part of our national conscience.
Are things perfect today? Not at all. But the cause that cost him his life certainly turned the nation around and put us on a path we have never strayed too far from. Or have we?
A year before his assassination, King penned a book called “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?”
His widow, Coretta Scott King said her husband, in that book, “revealed the cause of our national discord, placing it squarely on the ingrained white racism of American society.”
How is that idea and that book accepted today?
Would it be, or has it been, banned in some school libraries by labeling it critical race theory? Would some of today’s ultra-conservatives disagree with its message and seek to whitewash the past and downplay the role of racial prejudice in the plight of Blacks — and Native Americans we might add. Would the wrongs done those races and others in less dramatic terms be explained away or somehow justified?
It took a long time for King’s message and his non-violent approach to be embraced by America. When he was killed, a majority of Americans did not have a favorable opinion of King.
He championed the poor — Black and white — and he called for the end to the war in Vietnam. Those weren’t popular positions in his day.
Let’s hope we, as a nation, learned a lesson from Martin Luther King Jr. A lesson that rises even above equality for all people. A lesson that says a nation can learn from its past and be better for it. That should be our goal as we honor King today.
