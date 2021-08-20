OUR POSITION: Sarasota County should follow the lead of other school districts in the state that have defied Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education and call for masks in schools.
We’re all sick of masks. We get that.
But people who say masks don’t help prevent Covid-19 and its super contagious delta variant are just wrong. The governor and FDOE are toying with the lives of our children and their families for political gain and that is just as wrong.
The governor’s threats of taking away salaries didn’t work. Now the FDOE is looking at how to deny school districts money for day-to-day operations if they defy their mandate to allow students and parents a choice on masks.
The more courageous school districts are thumbing their nose at those threats. They are telling Tallahassee that kids are more important than political ambitions.
Good for them.
We believe if not for the threats over school finances that Charlotte County would be requiring masks. DeSoto County, maybe not. The leadership there seems to be in lockstep with the FDOE and governor. And, their Covid-19 numbers aren’t as alarming as some other districts.
The Sarasota County School Board meets today and will decide if masks should be required. There will surely be a lot of people there who will protest the idea of wearing masks. The board must do what is right, however.
Other school districts in the state have already said matter-of-factly they are requiring masks and daring the FDOE or governor to take any money away. Those threats do little more than risk the success of Florida’s schools, and to hold that threat over the heads of school board members and superintendents is nothing more than a bullying tactic that could backfire when it comes time to grade the success of our students in the classroom.
Do we want good schools and good grades, or do we want schools that kowtow to a governor who wants to run for president?
Hillsborough County schools decided Wednesday they were going all in on masks after 10,000 students were isolated or quarantined in one week.
The Miami-Dade School Board also voted, 7-1, to approve masks with the exception being students with medical issues. Broward County, the state’s second-largest school district behind Miami-Dade, had already sided with masks earlier this month.
Perhaps some of Florida’s school districts can try the end-around a North Texas school district is using to avoid penalties from that state’s governor? The Paris Independent School District said Tuesday it would include masks in the dress code. The district, which about 100 miles from of Dallas, said the governor’s executive order did not suspend a school district’s authority to oversee health and safety measures and allows it to amend a dress code.
Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho showed real courage when addressing the decision to require masks under the threat of losing state money.
“For the consequences associated with doing the right thing, whatever that right thing is, I will wear proudly as a badge of honor,” he said, according to the Miami Herald. “I’m going to leave here today and go to my own school board meeting and I’m going to do that, which is right, rightfully righteous.”
We hope the Sarasota School Board members can say the same thing tonight.
