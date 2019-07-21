OUR POSITION: Counties grapple with service needs, cost efficiencies with their bus/transit systems.
In all but the most densely populated areas, public bus systems are extremely expensive to operate, inconvenient for riders and under-utilized.
But necessary too.
Transit systems provide an important public service for those who can’t afford cars, those of pre-driving age and seniors past driving age. The federal government and state provide local governments with significant subsidies, but bus systems still take a bite out of local budgets. Regularly, county officials reassess efficiencies and effectiveness of their operations. In all but the most densely populated areas — and often in those too — it’s a tough get.
Both Charlotte and Sarasota county have reviewed their public transit systems in recent weeks.
With the adoption of a new 10-year strategic plan, Charlotte commissioners decided to tweak but essentially stick with the current program, a door-to-door, dial-a-ride service. The decision came despite a consultant’s suggestion some fixed routes could work here.
In Sarasota earlier this year, commissioners rejected the idea of privatizing the fixed-route Sarasota County Area Transit, known as SCAT. Their consultant was sent back to the workshop and returned recently with a plan that promises improved service at a lower cost.
It’s an alternative well worth watching.
Charlotte officials have considered adding fixed route buses before. These might work on heavily trafficked routes, like the U.S. 41 corridor, Port Charlotte to Englewood Beach, or Lake Suzy to Punta Gorda. An airport shuttle might attract riders. A bus route to the new Sunseeker’s Resort in Charlotte Harbor could provide cheap transportation for workers while relieving traffic.
In the past, commissioners have even discussed bi-county operations: extending SCAT service from North Port to Port Charlotte.
The idea went nowhere, though, because of Charlotte’s fears of locking in a new public program (an “entitlement?”) with rising costs and questionable logistics. For one thing, frequency of service is a big problem with fixed-route buses. Another problem is getting riders — especially older riders — from their homes to a bus stop, then to their destination from the central bus stop.
This is a valid concern, and a big hurdle. Charlotte commissioners recently decided to tweak their system by introducing a new online “app” that would allow same-day turnaround service. Riders now must call in a day in advance.
This is an incremental improvement, but not a lot.
Meanwhile, Sarasota County is aiming to supplement the 30-route SCAT bus service with something closer to the Uber ride-sharing model.
Sarasota’s consultant called it a “leading-edge” concept that would boost ridership, be more convenient and save taxpayers money. Under this concept, low-use fixed routes would be scrapped and riders would be offered subsidized Uber-like, curb-to-curb service. Riders would pay, but not a lot. The county would pick up the bulk of the tab, but per-ride costs to SCAT would be far below the those incurred in a fixed route.
In one example using a Venice route, the quicker, more-direct service would cost the rider $2 and the county $8. Now, similar per-ride costs are $1.20 for the customer and $41 for the county.
According to the consultant, the better, more-direct service would attract more riders, while saving SCAT roughly $2.5 million annually, or 13 percent.
It is a creative, out-of-the box alternative that mimics the trend toward ride-share service. Well worth the experiment and well worth watching.
