His players can tell you all you need to know to understand what a good person and good coach Charlotte High School’s Tom Massolio is.
“Just a father figure,” said junior John Gamble. “He’s always been that type of guy. He’s always going to be there for you no matter what kind of mistake it is.”
“He brought me in, and I love him so much, for real,” said Logan Clauser, a transfer player. “All the stuff he’s been through, he’s always put us first and made sure that we were alright.”
“Without him, I wouldn’t be the player I am today. I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said D.J. Woods, who happens to be a player and a nephew of Massolio.
Those accolades, as related by Sports Editor Pat Obley, came last week after the long-time CHS basketball coach announced he was moving to the athletic director’s job. After 505 wins and 25 years, he wants to have more time to spend with his young daughter — a seventh-grade athlete.
It wasn’t an easy decision for the popular coach, who said he was in the gym almost every day for 25 years and spent a lot of time in the summer with travel teams. But the idea of staying involved as athletic director, where he would still have a key role in the school and be close to its athletes, was a great opportunity at the right time. It’s a transition that had been in the works for months and likely discussed even longer.
We tip our hat to Massolio for not only a job well done but a job done with humility and love for the kids. That, and the knowledge to win so many games, is a rare combination.
