When Charlotte High School basketball coach Tom Massolio won his 500th game recently, it was a rare and much-celebrated achievement.
Massolio deserves all the accolades tossed his way for his feat. Winning 500 games at the high school level not only means you must be a pretty darn good coach, but it means you have been successful enough and have treated your players and peers well enough to stick around a long time. Massolio checks all the boxes.
The long-time coach is respected by anyone we know who has crossed paths with him. No coach can brag that 100% of those who played for him loved him, but we’d bet Massolio comes close to having that kind of connection with his teams. He is not only a smart coach but one who seeks to build character in his players and who treats them with respect — knowing that’s a two-way street.
As we laud Massolio’s accomplishment, we would be remiss not to applaud the area’s history of great coaches.
People like former Port Charlotte High basketball coach Bill Specht, who won 419 games; former Lemon Bay High basketball coach and athletic director Tom Catanzarite, who was so well liked and so successful they named the gym after him; and Venice High football coach John Peacock, who has won two state championships with the Indians in a stadium named for legendary coach Jim Powell.
Coaching is no easy chore. For the minimal pay coaches receive, they put in long hours. There are long bus rides to away games. They have to deal with parents who might believe their son or daughter is not getting fair treatment. They have to handle the pressure to win because no coach has a guaranteed job if losing seasons persist.
To all those who choose a career in coaching, we say thanks. Your commitment to our young people is appreciated as much as your hard work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.