A few days ago, if you drove by the Charlotte County School District offices in Murdock, you might have seen a group of people digging, spreading mulch and cleaning up the grounds.
Along with school district officials and representatives of Keep Charlotte Beautiful, there were also volunteers from the Master Gardeners of Charlotte County involved in the project. It’s no surprise the gardeners were on hand.
They’re like “Ghostbusters.” Who ya gonna call when you have a plant, landscaping problem? Master Gardeners.
There are 119 qualified Master Gardeners in the area. And, it’s rare if you have a project or a problem they won’t help.
Florida’s hot, wet-in-the-summer, dry-in-the-winter weather is a challenge for most amateur landscapers. And, if you came from a northern climate, you may soon learn what worked up there doesn’t always work here.
Master Gardeners offer a question-and-answer session every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Englewood-Charlotte Library in the Tringali Complex in East Englewood on State Road 776. Masters also have office hours Tuesday mornings at Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood and Tuesday afternoons at the North Port Library.
The green-thumbed group also has established a hotline for plant problems called Plant Lifeline. You can call in Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. to find out why that favorite plant is dying. Or you may want to know how to properly plant and grow a citrus tree.
To get answers, call 941-764-4346 or check out CharlottePlantClinics online for information on a clinic or plant workshop you may want to attend.
We can all use a little help now and then, and Master Gardeners are more than willing to come to the rescue of a sick plant.
