There is something about Alex “Ironman” Meyer’s story that just begs for it to be told, again.
We recently featured Alex in an Oct. 11 Daily Sun story (after writing about him last year for all the same reasons). Alex is a 10-year-old Port Charlotte kid who has been diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. He has been undergoing chemotherapy and regular checkups for more than a year now.
But he doesn’t feel sorry for himself. It’s a trait many of us who bemoan everyday ups and downs could embrace.
Rather than dwell on his condition and the uncertainty of his future, Alex felt sorry for the kids he saw while he was hospitalized last year. He decided it would be a great idea if all of them had a special gift for Christmas. His parents, Tiffany and Tim Meyer, agreed and eagerly pitched in to publicize his plans for a toy drive.
Last year, the family collected and passed out 500 toys at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, where the toy closet the hospital keeps was running low.
The Meyer family, egged on by Alex, wants to do even more this Christmas.
Alex thinks big. He has set a goal of 10,000 toys for young patients at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. And, so far, the drive for toys is going well.
His mother said there is a steady stream of packages arriving daily and that “every box makes Alex smile as he reads the label if it says ‘Alex Meyer Toy Drive.’”
Besides the toys, the Meyers have pledged to donate $1 toward brain cancer research for every toy they receive.
You can donate through the Ironman Alex’s Toy Drive on Amazon or Alex’s Toy Drive Charity Target registry at Target.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.