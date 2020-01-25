OUR POSITION: The public, that means you, may often unknowingly have information that can solve a cold case.
One of the most heartbreaking and frustrating cold cases in Charlotte County history was that of 3-year-old Pilar Rodriguez.
If you’ve lived in the area long, you likely remember how in 1999, the little girl was brought to Punta Gorda by her babysitter. The sitter, Melissa Harding-Jones, wanted to visit her boyfriend and persuaded Pilar’s father to allow her to drive to Punta Gorda from Miami.
Pilar never saw her father again. When she did not return to Miami, a search was launched for the young girl. Harding-Jones made up a story about how Pilar had disappeared. The boyfriend, Keith Wilson, was always a prime suspect but there was no proof to charge him. The biggest obstacle for law enforcement was the fact no body was ever found.
Police never gave up, however.
Finally, in 2009, Harding-Jones told the complete story to Cold Case Detective Kurt Mehl. Wilson had beaten Pilar, who died from the trauma. He took the body and never revealed to anyone what he did with it.
For finally telling the truth and testifying against Wilson, Harding-Jones was sentenced to 12 years of probation with a curfew for the first two years. Wilson was sentenced to life in prison.
Ten years is a long time to wait for justice. But, many families have waited even longer and many are still waiting for a resolution to crimes against someone they love.
Earlier this week, the Sun published a long list of pending cold cases in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties. There were 28 cases highlighted in a lengthy article — complete with photos of victims and a synopsis of each suspected crime.
The cases range from the killing of Gage Jackson to the years-old case of Sharon Gill.
Jackson is one of the more recent cases. The 19-year-old was last seen alive when he was given a ride home after work at Peace River Seafood on March 19. His body was found floating in Prairie Creek on March 30. No cause of death has been released by police. There is a $28,000 reward offered by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers for information about Jackson’s death.
Gill’s death is another difficult case for law enforcement — although there have been strong suspects over the years. Gill’s body was found on March 21, 1990 in her home. She had been stabbed several times. There were no signs of forced entry into the home. Gill, 42, was the wife of a retired pastor from Michigan.
There may even be other cold cases that police do not know about. Perhaps you have information about a person who has been missing for some time. Maybe you saw something happen — it does not always have to be a murder — that should be investigated.
Or, maybe you recall something, even if it seems insignificant, that could be related to someone’s disappearance or death? Perhaps you heard someone talking about an incident that could be related to a crime?
Police are always looking for clues.
If you think you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.
Your information could help find closure for a family which has suffered long enough.
