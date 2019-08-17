There aren’t many places where roundabout 150 people show up for a pseudo “debate” of candidates for a faux mayor’s “job” in a place that’s not a “city.”
Englewood’s one.
It was not irrelevant that the public “debate” Tuesday evening was held at the End Zone Sports Grille, where food and libations were available.
But Englewood is notably unconventional, and though beer was available at reasonable prices, the not-fake news reported two of the six mayoral aspirants proudly listed later-in-life sobriety among their most notable accomplishments.
The crowd roared approval of that and also promises from the not-really-high-office hopefuls that they’d gladly fix any parking tickets of “constituents” and work overtime to lure back the town’s beloved but long-defunct miniature golf course/go-cart track.
Those were high points. The “debate” reportedly took 1½ hours.
The exercise is part of the “Mayor for a Day” contest run annually for the Englewood Pioneer Days festival. Winner rides in the Pioneer Days parade as mayor – honorary, of course. They also act as starter for the Cardboard Boat Race. Candidates buy their way into the ersatz office by raising money, all of which goes to charity. One buck raised is one vote tallied. Top dollar brings the coveted non-post.
Good time. Good cheer. Good cause. If only real-life local political debates drew the same level of interest …
