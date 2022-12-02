OUR POSITION: North Port Commissioner Debbie McDowell and City Manager Jerome Fletcher cannot let their differences become a distraction.
North Port City Commissioner Debbie McDowell has been open about her lack of enthusiasm for City Manager Jerome Fletcher even before he was offered the job.
She was the only one of five commissioners who voted against hiring Fletcher in August of 2021. She questioned the salary and amenities fellow commissioners voted to offer Fletcher, calling the financial package “insane.”
Her feelings have not changed. As a matter of fact, McDowell’s concerns about Fletcher have seemingly become more serious. The chasm between the commissioner and Fletcher spilled over in public recently at a City Commission meeting when McDowell accused Fletcher of not wanting to put an item on the agenda that she wished to discuss.
Later in the meeting she pressed Fletcher on an issue with reopening Warm Mineral Springs. She accused Fletcher of not liking to be “challenged” and said he was “hostile” toward her.
For his part, Fletcher prefers not to discuss the situation. It’s as if he accepts the differences between the two.
We need a healing.
While no one can force someone to like another person, it’s in the city’s best interests that commissioners and their city manager can work together. Right now, the situation does not rise to the point where that is not happening. But the relationship is cold to say the least.
Fletcher, the former assistant chief administrator of Montgomery County, Maryland, came to North Port and initiated a motto of a Community of Unity.
Nothing he has done, that we can see, indicates he has not bought into his own motto.
Fletcher moved to Wellen Park, where some residents have advocated divorcing themselves from the city. His children and wife volunteer in the community. He schedules meet-and-greets with citizens.
The first months of Fletcher’s tenure have not been a cake walk. He has had to deal with replacing staff, the Gabby Petito tragedy and the attention it brought North Port and most recently Hurricane Ian.
We believe Fletcher is doing a good job. He is accessible. His occasional columns in The Daily Sun are an example of how he tries to communicate with North Port residents.
The city has had no scandal or embarrassing issues for a year now. We give Fletcher a lot of the credit for that because he has taken the lead in heading off problems and being proactive in his detailed approach to management.
McDowell has always been engaged with the community. She has given us no reason to criticize her work as a commissioner.
We understand she will not do one-on-one meetings with Fletcher. If true, that will only exacerbate the problem.
She and Fletcher need to find common ground for the good of the community.
North Port struggled through an embarrassing break up with its former city manager. It has had to deal with the Wellen Park divorce issue. It has many challenges including Price Boulevard’s improvements, reopening Warm Mineral Springs, rapid growth and the stress on infrastructure and the need for better internet service and more commercial development.
The city needs everyone on the same page right now.
Fletcher appears to be the person who can elevate the city’s profile statewide and even nationally.
McDowell needs to give him her support and the opportunity to do just that.
