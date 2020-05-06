OUR POSITION: Meals on Wheels performs a vital function by helping people who can’t get out to shop or eat in restaurants or who have financial issues.
A bright spot in his sometimes lonely day is when the Meals on Wheels driver shows up.
His anticipation is not just about the food. It’s the few minutes he gets to talk to another person. And, the chance to share a story or two during the quick visit — which for some Meals on Wheels clients doubles as a wellness check.
Meals on Wheels operates in Port Charlotte, North Port and Englewood — three separate organizations but all with the same dedication to bringing a healthy meal to people unable to go out to buy or cook three meals a day.
The recent coronavirus pandemic threatened to park the weekday deliveries for the Port Charlotte branch and curtail services of the other two. Port Charlotte was especially low on funding because its thrift store, which supplies thousands of dollars a money to buy food, had to shut down.
“Our cost for food can be $12,000 or more a month and we count on that money,” said Teresa Desguin, board chair for the Port Charlotte Meals on Wheels.
Today, that thrift store reopens.
“We weren’t sure when we could reopen, but the staff was anxious to do it,” Desguin said of her thrift store volunteers. The store is located at 3082 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
Desguin said they deliver an average of about 180 meals a day with only two paid staff members — a chef and the office manager.
Like all Meals on Wheels organizations, there is no federal funding available because they charge $3-$5 for the meals to those who can afford it. They also cannot get food from local food banks. That makes the challenge even more difficult.
Terri Lawson, with the Englewood Meals on Wheels, said they have been fortunate during the pandemic to get donations from local restaurants like Bob Evans and Howard’s Restaurant. They have also had supplies donated by Dollar General and Community Presbyterian Church; Wiseguy Barbershop and Barbara Caruso donated hand sanitizers for drivers; Publix of Cape Haze donated bread; The Democratic Club of Englewood, gave a financial donation. And, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation gave an emergency grant for $5,000 to help buy a new commercial freezer/refrigerator.
“We have a whole lot of people stepping up to help us,” Lawson said, adding that her staff is 100 percent volunteers.
Scott Hedrick, board president for North Port Meals on Wheelers, said they also have been able to make it through the pandemic so far with the help of donations and snowbirds who have delayed returning north.
“We got, with the match, a $32,000 donation from the Giving Challenge last week,” he said. “That might hold us over until Fall. The United way of South Sarasota County has always been a major funder for us too.”
If you want to donate to any of these Meals on Wheels organizations, here is how to do so:
• Port Charlotte, go online to mowofcc.org or mail a check to 3082 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
• Englewood, you can mail a check to Box 782, Englewood, FL 34295.
• North Port, go to northportmealsonwheels.org or mail a check to Box 227, North Port, FL 34287.
