OUR POSITION: Meals on Wheels is an organization our communities has supported for a long time and the need is as great now as ever.
It’s not been a super year for Debbie Amaral-Chow.
The marketing and fund-raising director for Charlotte County Meals on Wheels has been challenged to come up with funding and volunteers for the organization that has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We had to close our thrift store because of the need for volunteers and the drivers we have right now are real heroes because they are working extra to make up for our shortage,” she said.
What she didn’t mention, was that her whole family has had to deal with the coronavirus.
Amaral-Chow was hospitalized for 10 days and her husband joined her in Fawcett Memorial Hospital. Her two sons, 16 and 18, also contracted the virus but were not as seriously affected.
“It caused Covid lung — double pneumonia,” she said of her diagnosis. “I was coughing all the time, had muscle aches ... you just hurt everywhere. If I got up to shower at the hospital, I went back to bed exhausted.”
While neither she nor her husband had to go on a ventilator, Amaral-Chow said it was an experience she would not wish on anyone.
Now, she’s “90% better” and working to get Meals on Wheels in Charlotte County back to normal — or as normal as possible in a pandemic.
“We are delivering about 180 meals a day now, up from the usual 160 or so because people are afraid to get out and go to the store,” she said.
Meals on Wheels purchased coolers for each client and the driver leaves the meals by the front door and knocks. The driver waits to make sure someone takes the cooler inside before leaving.
“Some of our clients miss the hugs,” she said of the interaction between drivers and clients that is normal.
The thrift shop is expected to reopen around the middle of September, she said.
“We have completely cleaned and sanitized the whole store,” she said. “It’s like a brand-new place.” Before that happens, she needs more volunteers to operate the place.
Meanwhile, in Englewood, the community has reached out to keep the food moving to its Meals on Wheels clients.
When major construction had to be done on its regular kitchen location, Englewood United Methodist Church stepped up to provide a temporary home for the Meals on Wheels operation. And, before that, a handful of restaurants in the community — Wink’s Old Town Grill, Farlow’s on the Water, Texas Best Barbecue, Cape Haze Convenience Store and Super Day Express — provided meals to be delivered to customers.
“EUMC has given us such a gift from the heart,” said Kathy Macklin, first assistant director of the Englewood Meals on Wheels. “We are cooking our own meals now and we’re excited.”
Macklin said the organization could use plastic grocery bags to deliver food in during the pandemic. To help, or to volunteer, call 941-474-445.
And, for the Charlotte County Meals on Wheels, anyone who wants to donate money or time can call 941-625-4343, or go to the Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County Facebook site or the website at www.mowofcc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.