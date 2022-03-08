North Port’s Meals on Wheels program recently turned 50 years old, but the challenges it faces — and those most nonprofits have to deal with — have gotten no easier through the years.
For anyone unfamiliar with Meals on Wheels the goal is to deliver one nutritious meal a day to people unable to cook or go out for a meal on their own. To make it all work, the program needs volunteer cooks and drivers, along with personnel to load up the food and other essential tasks.
North Port’s Gloria Majerus, who coordinates drivers, said illness and other issues have left them very short-handed at times. To address the need for more drivers she is hoping businesses or individuals can lend a helping hand just an hour or two a week. She says the work is fulfilling and drivers often get attached to their clients. She said the need will become greater after Easter when snowbirds begin to leave.
The North Port Meals on Wheels also needs substitute cooks. Kitchen helpers work from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. once a week, and drivers pick up packaged meals around 9:30 a.m. and usually finish before noon.
There is always a need for help at the Charlotte County Meals on Wheels also.
Annette Lesterance, who is store manger for the program’s thrift shop, said volunteers are in demand there and, like North Port, drivers and other help will be in short supply in the summer months. The Charlotte County program serves between 150 and 200 homebound clients a day.
