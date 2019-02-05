Charlotte County commissioners decided last week to end their trial-run of another procedural system. They’re going back to regular meetings with pre-agenda meetings before the actual meeting day.
Pre-agenda meetings are shorter, informal discussion sessions. Commissioners and staff attend. They are open to the public but not televised, as are formal meetings. No public comment either.
These are usually relatively short. Commissioners get issues clarified in an informal setting. And things tend to get hashed out again at regular meetings. They’ve done it for years, but experimented in January with including everything on meeting day.
The meetings ran longer. Commissioners thought it was a bad use of their time and staff time.
We just don’t like the fact there’s no life-stream or tape. Pre-agenda gives officials an opportunity to relax a little and speak freely.
But, is that a good thing? Shouldn’t our aim be as much sunshine as reasonable or possible?
