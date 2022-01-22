The passing of former Sun newspaper reporter and editor Dan Mearns last weekend was a shock. It was only a handful of people who realized he was sick with COVID-19, and by the time the word got out, it was too late.
Mearns had filled several jobs at the Sun for years. He was as fine a co-worker as anyone could ask for. And, when he left the Sun he found success in a number of full and part-time jobs and wherever he worked he made life-long friends.
Besides his last job with Crews Banking Corp., Mearns was involved in several community activities and organizations. The Charlotte Players Inc. theater company was one of his special interests and he put in a lot of time with that group. The Punta Gorda Rotary was a club that welcomed his skills and talent as he took over organizing the Taste of Punta Gorda.
The outpouring of love for Mearns was touching as people he knew and worked with commented both on social media and in a Daily Sun story by Nancy J. Semon. All you have to do to get an idea of what kind of person Mearns was is listen to the accolades.
People said: “He was always collegial, kind and so helpful; He had a sweet and encouraging spirit;” “He was such a positive light that found the good in everyone. That personality trait is not found often;” and “We lost one of the most kind and loving men to ever walk the Earth.”
We hope the loss of Mearns can bring more to our conversations than just memories of what a fine person he was. We hope some of his last words will resonate with those who still resist the vaccine and COVID precautions.
“You don’t want to get this,” he told his brother, Greg. “Make sure you get the booster.”
Maybe people who ignore health department warnings will listen to the words of a dying man.
