A bill recently approved by the Senate Health Policy committee could cost more than 11,000 Floridians — and their health care providers.
Senate Bill 192, which passed out of committee with a 6-4 vote along party lines, limits how far back patients who apply for Medicaid coverage can be paid for medical expenses. The Florida Legislature cut the time from three months to one month last year and, after federal approval, the bill has to be passed a second time to take effect past June 30.
The argument for the bill is not outrageous by any means. It supposedly encourages people to apply quickly for Medicaid coverage when it is needed. Supporters say too often people get sick and put off applying for help. Shortening the window of eligibility for repayment of medical care would eliminate that problem, according to the bill’s sponsors.
But there are circumstances in play here that run contrary to that argument.
Those who oppose the bill say people with disabilities and seniors are hurt the most. Those who are confined to nursing homes are especially vulnerable. There are times when a person may not realize their illness or injuries will require long-term care until a month or two has passed.
The change in policy will save the state about $104 million. That’s not chump change, but the potential for losing retroactive payments on two months of medical bills could be devastating to most people. When you consider a senior citizen on Social Security or a young family living below or at the poverty level, a big medical bill can crush them financially.
We believe senators have bigger fish to fry. We would encourage them to let the bill die in one of two more committees it must pass to get to the Senate floor.
