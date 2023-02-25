OUR POSITION: Florida is ready to double the number of cannabis growers in the state and that is a good economic move, but it should not be a precursor to approving recreational marijuana use.
Twenty-two applicants in Florida will soon be approved, doubling the number of medical marijuana growers in the state. That news has created quite a frenzy in the cannabis industry with potential vendors looking at Florida, and its year-round sunshine, as the perfect launching site for a marijuana business.
It’s been six years since Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow medical marijuana use. That decision created a new business opportunity for hundreds of dispensaries in the state that cater to anyone who legally obtains a medical marijuana card — currently about 778,000 people in the sunshine state.
And, it’s seen the growth of a new crop for farmers.
Medical marijuana farming and distribution has already been a billion-dollar shot in the arm for our state. Those who have successfully obtained a license to grow weed in the past have been able to flip the license for $30 million to $85 million, according to the News Service of Florida.
Potential vendors and various businesses are licking their lips over a proposed 2024 constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana in Florida. If that does indeed make the ballot in 2024, and passes, the cannabis industry would explode in Florida with almost unlimited potential for profits.
But, while we’re always pleased when a new industry targets Florida, we have strong reservations about the state ever turning to recreational use of marijuana.
We decided to contact a journalism colleague in Denver, Colorado to get information on what impact that state’s opening up to recreational use has had.
“It depends on who you talk to,” said Tiney Ricciardi, cannabis and beer reporter for the Denver Post.
Consumers have never had it so good, she said.
During the pandemic, when people had fewer options for entertainment and dining, the use of cannabis soared. Prices were high and businesses were raking in the cash.
Now that the pandemic has waned, the tables have turned.
“The wholesale price hit an all-time low,” Ricciardi said. “Dispensaries and growers are going through a tough time.”
Colorado allows residents to grow up to 12 plants at home for personal use, in most cities. The law is customized to each town, however, as it is up to city commissions, councils and voters if recreational sales are allowed. While marijuana use is legal in anyplace in the state, some areas ban sales. That drives customers to other cities or, just recently, neighboring states that have legalized the product.
Growers in Colorado, as you can imagine, are limited to one season with an October harvest. That would not be an issue in Florida which, as we alluded to earlier, is what makes this state such a ripe target for growers.
Another challenge for farmers in Colorado is the fact you cannot count expenses as deductions on federal income tax returns. That makes for an especially thin margin of profit for those in Colorado who resort to indoor growing, Ricciardi pointed out. She said the cost of lighting, ventilation and even pesticides drive up overhead.
Those opposed to recreational use in Colorado were successful in getting a bill passed by the legislature that limits the potency of marijuana sold in the state. It’s that type of opposition that could mount a challenge to Florida’s ambitions for recreational use.
We see the expansion of medical marijuana growth as a boon for the state’s farmers, especially maybe citrus growers who have long struggled with citrus greening that can wipe out a crop.
A move to recreational use, however, is not something we favor.
