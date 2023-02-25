OUR POSITION: Florida is ready to double the number of cannabis growers in the state and that is a good economic move, but it should not be a precursor to approving recreational marijuana use.

Twenty-two applicants in Florida will soon be approved, doubling the number of medical marijuana growers in the state. That news has created quite a frenzy in the cannabis industry with potential vendors looking at Florida, and its year-round sunshine, as the perfect launching site for a marijuana business.


