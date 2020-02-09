OUR POSITION: Making a park out of county-owned property across from Sunseeker seems like a great option.
Charlotte County commissioners could be about to make a mistake.
While no decision is near, and that is okay, four of the five county commissioners are hesitating to turn a 3.6 acre piece of waterfront property which they already own, into a public amenity. The land is located across U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail) from the Sunseeker Resort on Melbourne Street. It is the site of the old Harbour inn, which met its demise in Hurricane Charley.
Commissioners discussed the fate of the property at a recent commission meeting. Only Commissioner Joe Tiseo was ready to turn the property into an extension of the adjacent Live Oak Point park. To do that would form a expansive waterfront park that could be used for fishing, boating, a playground and all sorts of benefits for the public.
The hesitation on the part of commissioners seems to stem from discussions with Sunseeker Resort about its interest in the property. At one time, Sunseeker offered to build a parking garage at its intersection with Live Oak Park on the opposite (west) side of U.S. 41 and a walkway over the highway. That walkway would connect the resort property now under construction with a proposed high rise on the opposite shoreline.
Since Sunseeker cut back on the breadth of its original resort plans, interest in that property seems to have gone by the wayside. If there are any other offers floating around on the property, we are not aware of them and commissioners haven’t mentioned it.
Tiseo believes the chance to make perhaps the most valuable piece of undeveloped waterfront property in Charlotte County available to the public is too good to pass up. “People are going to come to us and say ‘What were you thinking when you had the opportunity to keep it in the public trust,” he said.
Delmar Wooden, a member of the Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Advisory Committee, said chances for development there are limited.
“Because of the power lines, you can’t build too high, unless you moved them and that would be expensive,” he said. “Plus, the county owns an easement to allow access to Live Oak Point and that takes up some of the (land you can build on).”
Wooden likes the idea of a park. Fellow committee member Vanessa Olivers disagrees.
“I can’t see taking that valuable property off the tax rolls,” she said. “We need money to fix up our parks there now and don’t have it. I think we need to wait and see what happens when Sunseeker opens. After all, the CRA’s goal is to end blight in that area and you don’t do that by taking land off the tax rolls.”
Oliver makes a good argument. And so does Commissioner Ken Doherty who said the county has no reason to move quickly on a decision. He and Commissioner Chris Constance both preached patience.
In an online poll, 61 of 93 Sun readers voted for the land to become a park or open space (50 for a park).
It’s okay to not be in a hurry. But commissioners also should not make the mistake of biding their time waiting for Sunseeker to dictate future plans for the property. It could be the last chance to give the public the gift of waterfront access.
