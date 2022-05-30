OUR POSITION: Memorial Day celebrates the sacrifices so many made to build this nation and keep us free, and we owe it to them to not fail their dream of what our nation should be.
Every man and woman who fought for our freedom likely had a slightly different philosophy about taking the oath and jumping on a ship or airplane to go off to war.
Some were drafted. Most enlisted. Many were fresh out of high school. They may have been a farm boy or girl eager to serve their country. They may have been from the big city and intrigued with the idea of helping their country fight tyranny. Some may have been drawn to a career.
But whatever the reason they ended up putting on a uniform and facing the challenge of fighting our enemies, they had a common bond. Even in wars we questioned then and question now, they fought for the good of our nation. They wanted to destroy any threat to our freedom. They wanted America to be the land of the free, a shining example of democracy, a place where all people were equal, a nation ripe with opportunity for all.
So they hit the battlefield, determined to keep that dream alive. Some never made it home. They never saw their families again. Maybe they left a loved one distraught over their sacrifice.
So we have a simple question today,
Would those who served and died for our nation be pleased with what we have become? Would they be able to look upon us now and say this is the country we gave our lives for?
We’re not sure.
They would see a nation torn in half by two political entities that have nothing good to say about their fellow Americans of the opposite political party. They would see politicians fighting for an edge that sometimes means not having time to solve the problems of people who need health care, single parents who can’t afford day care or families who cannot find housing their salaries can pay for.
They would see people who took an oath but too often forget that oath and rather lie or cheat to support their agenda. They would see a nation where businesses donate millions to politicians in hopes their election will mean support for personal beliefs while people go hungry and nations that once looked to the United States as their hope for survival are left to their own means. They would see greed. They would see anger.
This story we found may bring the message home better than we can.
A man went to the Great Lakes Military Cemetery. He took some pictures while reflecting on what is happening in our country today. Then he wrote a simple poem:
I don’t see any color here.
The headstones look the same
No black, no brown no white skin tone
There’s no one here to blame,
These soldiers fought and died for you,
Their color you can’t see,
Your rights are still protected,
This is the place to take a knee.
The soldiers we honor today, likely did things they never dreamed they could or would do. They spent months away from their families. They made these sacrifices because they took an oath to protect our freedom.
As you honor them today, think deeply if our actions, our words and our deeds are truly paying tribute to what they went through for us.
Let’s make an oath of our own to honor their memory by demanding civility from our politicians, to end racism in this nation and to demand our government do its job.
