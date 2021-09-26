OUR POSITION: Missing persons cases are difficult investigations for law enforcement and the more the public can help, the better.
There are, officially, 1,574 people missing in Florida. Where do you start looking?
If someone goes missing, there are always common sense steps to take that family, friends and law officers resort to.
Call their friends. Try their cellphone. Check their emails if possible. Put up posters. Check their bank account withdrawals.
But when all that fails, and the trail goes cold, what do you do?
It’s a dilemma law enforcement officers face every day, and it has become even more evident in the recent nationally publicized missing persons cases of Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. Hundreds of law officers nationwide searched for Gabby in more than one location until a blogger helped with a clue that led to finding her body in Wyoming.
As of Friday, Laundrie was still missing, or hiding. His whereabouts are a big mystery that has led law enforcement agencies from all over the state and the FBI to spend days covering ground in two state parks in Sarasota County.
Law enforcement officers will tell you that missing persons cases do not always mean the person is really missing. Runaway juveniles top the list of false alarms — although they nevertheless are investigated with officers putting in long hours only to find the youth is upset with a situation at home and has settled in with a friend.
Missing persons cases take time and investment by police.
In Sarasota County, there are 11 open missing persons cases. Eight of those missing are men and three are women, all white between the ages of 27 to 85.
Michael Wilson has been missing since 1980. He was 45 when he disappeared. Another man, Todd Benedict Battaglino, was 50 when he went missing in 2019.
Charlotte County investigators are still working on one of their most infamous missing person cases. That would be Christine Flahive, who no one has seen for 26 years. Flahive, 42, left her Punta Gorda home on a bicycle during the late afternoon on Jan. 4, 1995. She was never again seen by her family after she left for a downtown bar, according to her daughter. A primary suspect in that case was Jonathan Charles Payne, a man who lived in the area but died from natural causes in 2011.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has never given up on her case — checking on a new tip in January 2019. It was soon after that, the CCSO Cold Case Unit said the case had turned into a homicide investigation.
Another missing person case has also turned into a homicide investigation.
Gage Jackson, 19, was given a ride home after work at Peace River Seafood on March 19, 2019, but never made it to his front door. He was reported missing.
His body was found floating in Prairie Creek a little more than a week later, on March 30. No cause of death has been released by police. There is a $28,000 reward offered by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers for information about Jackson’s death.
The public will always be a good source of leads for police. And chasing down leads is what they do, not matter that they often lead to dead ends.
If you think you can help find Laundrie or any other missing person, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.
