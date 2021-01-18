OUR POSITION: Martin Luther King Jr. Day today might be lacking the normal parades, speeches and celebrations, but celebrating the civil rights icon’s life and what he stood for should be appreciated today as much as ever.
We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity.”
That quote from Martin Luther King Jr. is so appropriate today.
As the nation struggles in the wake of an attack on the Capitol, a divisive election, a pandemic and a summer of unrest after the killing of Blacks in confrontations with police, King’s commitment to peace is an example to embrace.
Some of us were alive in the ’60s when the Baptist minister led some of the most courageous demonstrations seeking equal rights for Blacks this country has ever seen — or likely will ever see again. In historic film clips that have cemented both King’s resolve for peace and the overwhelming prejudice he faced, the will to remain peaceful while being beaten, sprayed with tear gas and water hoses is something America can learn from.
The stark contrast between the people King led across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 1965, and the behavior of protesters in Washington a few days ago sends a message to all who might disagree with policies and decisions by our national leaders. King and hundreds of his followers met Alabama state troopers, on the other side of the bridge, who beat and gassed them. TV reporters and photographers captured the violence for all to see on a day dubbed Bloody Sunday.
Yet, with the exception of those who tried to protect themselves, there was no counter attack on police by the marchers.
Because of the pandemic, there will be no MLK Day parade. Speeches and events that are normal on this day every year have been called off. The Charlotte County Democratic Party and Charlotte County Democratic Club will have a clean-up day just because their members felt the need to do something to commemorate the holiday.
But, nevertheless, we can stop and honor King today. It was his assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, that finally sparked an outbreak of violence. The nation’s Black communities exploded in grief and frustration.
There is a lot of frustration in the nation today. People are tired of dealing with the pandemic. The election year has taken its toll on both sides. We all want peace. We want a return to what some of us see as better times. And, we hope, we should all want to be able to disagree without violence, without risking a friendship, turning a family member against us or turning to violence.
Today, as we honor Martin Luther King Jr., is a good time to commit to better things to come.
A quote from one of his most famous speeches, April 3, 1968, might be appropriate for that.
“We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now because I’ve been to the mountaintop. ... I’ve looked over and I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the promised land.”
We live in the promised land. Now we must keep it as sacred as King’s legacy.
