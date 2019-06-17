OUR POSITION: Body cameras promise to add another layer of protection to police officers and the public.
Later this year, Punta Gorda could be the next area police agency to modernize and improve operations by equipping all officers with body cameras. It could be an action that increases transparency and builds trust in the department.
The City Council last month approved a request for a federal grant that would pay half the purchase cost. The total is $160,000, and the city would foot $80,000 of the bill. It would take 37 body cameras to outfit the department, said police Lt. Dylan Renz.
At a time when most every citizen with a cellphone can record any encounter, you might think body cameras would have become everyday equipment.
Not so.
The upfront outlay is always a big issue, naturally. Officers also have to be trained in new procedures, and the procedures need to be automatic and uniformly followed, in both routine and crisis situations. If not, officers might be subject to second-guessing and a presumption of misconduct by the public, or a jury.
Then there are privacy issues. Florida law forbids the public release of video from someone’s home or any other “place where a person recorded or depicted in the recording has a reasonable expectation of privacy.” The use of cameras adds another layer of complexity to what is already a difficult, high-anxiety job.
On the whole, though, we see a benefit.
As Renz told the Punta Gorda City Council recently, “We are hoping that body-worn cameras will improve the prosecution of criminal cases.”
Cameras record evidence. Tape-recordings bolster prosecutions. Often as not, they also can protect officers, and the city, from false accusations and bogus lawsuits. With all the amateurs armed with cellphones, routine filming by officers can provide a longer, more-complete perspective of a questionable situation.
Most important, the use of body cameras can instill public confidence that police officers are doing their jobs properly. Transparency has that effect. The fact their actions are being recorded also may have a positive effect on officers and help them keep their cool in tense situations. It may increase professionalism.
Nationally, research into the deterrence effect hasn’t been definitive. One study of 2,600 officers in Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department indicated the use of body-cams had no statistically significant effect on use of force.
However, a more limited study by the University of South Florida of Orlando police found citizen complaints decreased by 65% when officers were outfitted with body-cams. Another USF study of the Tampa Police Department found use-of-force incidents decreased by 8.4% among officers with cameras while rising 3.4% among those without.
That’s one reason newly elected Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced recently her city also would seek a federal grant to equip the entire force with cameras. Castor is the former Tampa police chief.
If it does win the grant, Punta Gorda would become the second department in our readership area to use body cameras. Earlier this year, following a test period, the city of North Port opted to equip all its patrol, K9 and traffic officers, plus special enforcement teams and school resource officers.
We expect this to be routine equipment some day. For now, it’s one department at a time.
