OUR POSITION: Money shouldn’t be the biggest issue for people and businesses looking to recover from Hurricane Ian.
The deadliest and costliest hurricane to come ashore in Florida in nearly 100 years presents a terrific challenge for those who lost homes, had homes damaged, were injured and/or who found themselves out of business, at least temporarily if not permanently.
Just knowing where to start the recovery can be a challenge.
Insurance companies are overwhelmed and many are telling people it will be days, maybe weeks, before an adjuster can survey their damage. Besides insurance, the knowledge of just where to start the recovery is scarce for those who may need help with debris, tarps, food or access to the internet or phone service.
But, one thing that should not be a problem is money.
There is a plethora of disaster relief efforts being conducted with money being raised by private and nonprofit agencies.
The challenge will be getting information to people on how to take advantage of all this aid. And, secondly, making the system simple and expedient so the people who need help can navigate the paperwork so as to get help sooner, rather than later.
Meanwhile, the nation — individuals and governments — have been generous in their response.
It all starts locally where United Way of South Sarasota County and many other organizations have joined together to raise money for hurricane victims in North Port, Englewood, and Venice.
The Hurricane Ian recovery and relief fund will funnel money to individuals and families trying to recover from the storm. Hopefully, according to a Daily Sun/Venice Gondolier story, the money will fill gaps between insurance and/or a family’s ability to repair damage to their home.
Anyone can donate through www.uwssc.org or by mailing a check to United Way of South Sarasota County at 4242 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL. 34293.
Statewide, the Florida Legislature is prepared to pump even more money than originally expected into hurricane relief.
A disaster-relief fund, used now to speed recovery, will get a shot in the arm to the tune of $360 million of funds in he state’s general fund — partially beefed up from federal stimulus relief money.
The Legislature announced Wednesday, according to the News Service of Florida, that an emergency meeting is planned next week to release the money into the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund, which had $500 million earlier this year.
The money will be immediately available.
Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, said the emergency money will boost programs like the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, which will help many small businesses and even citrus growers and farmers.
When President Joe Biden visited Fort Myers Wednesday he promised to double the time frame the U.S. government would pay for costs of search and rescue, sheltering and feeding people impacted by the hurricane.
And, not to be outdone, Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to continue to use the state’s budget reserves and disaster funds to help those who are struggling.
And, finally, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will waive more than two dozen regulations aimed at cutting red tape that might hamper rebuilding or obtaining loans.
The release said regulatory and administrative relief covers HUD programs such as: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), Housing Trust Fund (HTF), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and Continuum of Care (CoC).
Some of the rules being waived will enable CDBG grantees to replace affordable housing units that were lost as a result of severe weather.
Now, let’s get busy and get the money and help in the hands of those who need it most.
