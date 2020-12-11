The Charlotte County Commission’s approval of a $1.4 million addition to the 2021 budget to buy body cams for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was a welcome key step in procuring the needed technology.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell has said money was the biggest obstacle in outfitting his deputies and staff with the cameras to record interactions with the public. That obstacle has now been removed. Prummell’s election-year promise to use body cams appears to be near fruition as soon as the testing and decision on which brand to use is completed.
It’s been seven months since the CCSO began the process. We hope it won’t be another seven months before they are in use.
A team of road deputies and corrections officers are testing a couple of types of body cams now. A second round of tests should be completed before the end of the year and a decision made as to the vendor.
It will take time to make the purchase and have the new equipment delivered. And, then, the CCSO will have to train its staff on how to use the body cams.
We expect Sheriff Prummell will make sure the process is expedited now that he has bought into the need for body cams. The sheriff resisted the purchase and use for his first eight years in office saying he trusted his officers and saw no need for them.
National events, like the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, changed the rhetoric on police and body cams, however.
Kudos to the County Commission for approving the money. Let’s hope training starts soon and body cams are implemented as soon as possible. They will be a valuable tool in giving the public confidence in law enforcement.
