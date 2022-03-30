OUR POSITION: Marilyn Smith-Mooney meant more to the city of Punta Gorda than just being its first female mayor.
‘I don’t think anyone, except maybe Steve Fabian, enjoyed being mayor more than Marilyn.”
That is how close friend Barry Gerber described Marilyn Smith-Mooney’s two terms as Punta Gorda’s first female mayor.
Smith-Mooney, 79, died Sunday after a bout with cancer. Her loss took away a strong voice and advocate for Punta Gorda — a person always willing to put up a fight for something she felt was good for her city.
The former mayor, 2001-2003, served a total of 13 years on City Council after filling the final year of Lindsay Harrington’s term when he left to get elected to the Florida House of Representatives. She had moved to Punta Gorda in 1993 and wasted little time in getting involved.
Her background as owner of a commercial construction company served her well.
“She came to see me many times about working on property issues,” Harrington said. “She was especially interested in making sure the Military Heritage Museum did not die.”
Smith-Mooney was one of the leaders in a group that managed to get the museum moved from a site in Fishermen’s Village to its current location in the former Impac property a block away owned by Fishermen’s Village. She was president of the Military Heritage Museum board for five years.
“Her work at the military museum was instrumental in its present success,” said Dr. David Klein, who serves on the museum board and went to the same New York high school as Smith-Mooney. “Marilyn was a pillar of the community. Her efforts on behalf of the community will live on as a true legacy.”
Among some of the more obvious achievements was working with Roger Tetrault and his foundation to open the $30 million, 27-acre Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens on his property to the public. She served as executive administrator of the Gardens until 2018 when she retired from that role but stayed on its board of directors.
She earned much recognition during her years at the forefront, and behind the scenes, of transforming Punta Gorda. Among the honors was being awarded the Punta Gorda Rotary’s Service Above Self honor for all the work she did over the years with nonprofits and individuals who needed a voice.
There was another side to this steel-willed woman, who never hesitated to go head to head with anyone, male or female.
She loved to laugh. And she was not shy about lifting a glass to toast the good times.
Gerber met Smith-Mooney at an Elks function 21 years ago, not long after her husband had died and before she met and married Jack Mooney.
“Jack was a friend of a friend of mine,” Gerber said. “He owned a couple of bars in Chicago, and we spent a lot of time together after they married.
“Marilyn never talked politics around us. She liked to have a good time and had a hearty laugh.”
Gerber said Smith-Mooney performed the wedding ceremony for him and his wife, Betty, in Gilchrist Park.
“She could do anything it seemed,” he said. “If she decided something needed done, she was going to do it, no matter who was against her. And she was always trying to learn more by going to seminars, etc.
“She was able to get what she wanted because she could talk sense to the guys.
“And she was like me that she always had two to three irons in the fire.”
Gerber said Jack Mooney’s death took a toll on the former mayor, and he lost touch with her the last couple of years.
But, we’re confident she had something up her sleeve for Punta Gorda right until the very end.
