Patience pays off.
At least it did in the pursuit of more affordable housing for Charlotte Countians.
The Charlotte County Commission has agreed to open negotiations with a Philadelphia developer to construct at least 600 affordable apartments on Veterans Boulevard. Commissioners voted 4-1 to talk with the firm about the apartments after a second bidder sought a deal commissioners were uncomfortable with. If it all comes to fruition, it will mark a break in a years-long effort to attract a developer to the county-owned site called the Bachmann tract.
The county has been searching for a good partner to develop more housing options for at least three years — much longer in reality. It sweetened the deal a little by giving away the land, which was never an issue, and also looking at freezing property taxes. The developer, in return, would cater to income-eligible tenants for 20 years and possibly longer.
If it all works out, it will give middle-to-low-income families a new opportunity to live in Charlotte County. The need is great as housing costs have soared in the past few years and many people, especially those in the service industry, have been shut out of the market or forced to get creative to afford the cost of renting or buying a home.
If the deal is sealed, the developers, Palladium Group, will offer studio apartments up to three-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from around $799 to $1,506 to income eligible tenants. Eligibility would be based on incomes around $51,000, which was the median income for Charlotte County families in 2019. Palladium also agreed to consider allowing higher incomes to rent so tenants would not have to relocate if the renters’ income increased at the time the lease runs out.
The opportunity is a nice advancement for Charlotte County in its search for more affordable housing.
