The word is out. Again.
Once again, a national publication has put cities in our region at the top of a list of “great places” in Florida. This time it’s “great places to retire.”
As if you didn’t already know it.
Note that Kiplinger Personal Finance makes a point of highlighting how much this is an area of like-aged people. The national average of the population aged 65 and over is almost 15 percent.
And in Southwest Florida?
The city of Sarasota’s 65-and-up cohort is 26.5 percent.
Naples is nearly twice as high, 51.5 percent.
Punta Gorda rises to 55 percent.
And Venice tops all, at 61 percent.
Which means that in Punta Gorda and Venice, if you’re 64 years old you’re still under the peak, on the relatively younger side of the curve.
In the Kiplinger ranking, Sarasota gets the top spot. Naples is number three and Punta Gorda is five. Venice holds down the seven spot.
No surprise, of course, that we’re a mecca for latter-life living.
The weather is welcoming and warm. Hot in the summer, but if you look at the brutally high temperatures north of Florida this year our weather doesn’t necessarily stand out as extreme.
From the Kiplinger-retiree perspective, the lack of state income tax is a draw, as is the favorable homestead exemption for primary home owners. Even the property taxes — which some here complain about — are light compared to northern states.
Then, Kiplinger points out, we’ve got a lot of medical services, most geared toward the senior population. And golf courses and restaurants. And the Gulf of Mexico with many access points: beaches, boating and fishing.
It’s no secret. We turn up frequently when the national media spins “best places to live” stories. Over and over.
It’s flattering. Many local residents may not welcome this sort of publicity; keep it quiet. But we should stop for a moment and appreciate what we’ve got, retirees or not. It’s a nice place to be in.
