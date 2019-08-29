OUR POSITION: A killer throughout history; a pest here now.
In a new book, “The Mosquito — A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator,” the author Timothy C. Wineguard makes the claim that half the human population of all recorded time has died of mosquito-borne illness. That’s an estimated 52 billion people, in case you’re counting.
Florida would never have developed into the Florida we see today if it hadn’t been for mosquito control. Thousands of people died here before state government first established a Board of Health to fight malaria and yellow fever. It wasn’t until the link between killer diseases and their insect carriers were discovered, more than a decade later, that large-scale swamp-draining and pesticide-spraying campaigns were begun.
Spraying is still the go-to method of mosquito eradication today. Wholesale swamp-draining, not, although mosquito control officials are always quick to recommend first-off that homeowners drain any breeding catch-basin on their property: birdbaths, flower pots, plastic yard toys, tarps or old tires. Just a few weeks ago came a press release with this message from the Health Department: “It only takes a bottle cap of water for some mosquitoes to breed and multiply.”
A bottle cap? Draining every ounce on your property might seem an overwhelming assignment, especially if you’ve got plantings of bromeliads that naturally catch rain water. But every little bit apparently helps, which is why we pass the recommendation along. If everyone did their little bit, we’d be that much better off — at least until the spray trucks pass through the neighborhood.
From the larger ecological perspective, mosquitoes are a food source for bats, birds, dragonflies and fish. From the narrower human perspective, they’re all negative: the billions of humans killed throughout history, as many as 1 million killed annually, according to estimates from the World Health Organization.
The high death toll now comes primarily from Third World malaria. In Florida, our concern is more with diseases such as Zika and West Nile Virus, but those are rare and far less fearsome. We’re good at mosquito control; the public demands it. Millions are spent by county departments annually, but we rarely hear complaints about costs. Floridians expect control when mosquitoes start biting. ASAP.
The rainy season is mosquito season, and the trucks and planes have been active. You can check out neighborhood spraying schedules on county website. If you’re curious, check out charlottecountyfl.com or scgov.net. The sites also list or map recent ground and aerial sprays.
In addition, you can call in a request for help if mosquito activity picks up in your neighborhood. Past experience is our counties have been reasonably responsive to these health and nuisance complaints.
Other than that, the yard-to-yard battle’s on us.
Again, remove water from containers — although that’s no small task with continual seasonal rains. Wear long sleeved-shirts and pants if you’re out at dawn or dusk. Use spray; sprays with the chemical DEET work best.
Recognize also that female mosquitoes (the ones that bite) are attracted by perspiration and heavy breathing. Note also they seem to find alcohol in the bloodstream more attractive.
Around here, mosquitoes are nuisances, not killers. Historically and globally, that’s a blessing.
