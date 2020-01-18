Finally, some good news on the proposed Lost Lagoon waterpark and entertainment area.
Lost Lagoon Development President Lynn Mims met with the Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Advisory Committee last week and produced some detailed plans. Those plans include the building of a hotel and retail space along State Road 776 — what they are calling phase one of the entire project.
While the much-anticipated waterpark and entertainment area won’t come until phase two and three, the idea that construction will begin this year is exciting news. There had been speculation the project was in trouble after Lost Lagoon requested, and received, two extensions to deadlines to buy the property.
Mims said the entire project should be completed in five to seven years.
The waterpark is planned for phase two, which could also begin late this year in a best case scenario. A town center, with several entertainment amenities, would be build in phase three, to begin sometime in 2021 according to a Sun story by Betsy Calvert.
Lost Lagoon project designer Clifford Hughley told the committee the first hotel and retail space could be open by spring 2021 — an ambitious but exciting schedule. And, even better, the company plans to use mostly local contractors and workers.
“We want to keep those dollars right here in the town,” Hughley said.
Another interesting part of the plan is to open up opportunities for students, 15-18 years old, to get paid internships, college preparation assistance and even financial planning counseling in a specially designed program for workers.
We’re still waiting for the official purchase, but last week’s announcement is most encouraging.
