OUR POSITION: Scott Lane, and Valerie Powell-Stafford made a difference.
Recent stories in the Sun noted significant transitions in the Englewood community, with the departure of two well-regarded public figures: Fire Chief Scott Lane and hospital CEO Valerie Powell-Stafford.
Powell-Stafford left Englewood Community Hospital for a position as CEO at HCA Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg. Both hospitals are part of the large, for-profit corporation HCA Healthcare. Englewood has 100 beds and Northside 288, so this was a promotion for Powell-Stafford, who lives in Sarasota. A replacement here has not been named.
The top job at our small community hospital is often a stepping stone for administrators in corporate health care, and this was the case. Powell-Stafford stood out, though. After she arrived in 2016, she worked to become part of the community. She was eager for her role as the public face of an important community entity.
Powell-Stafford participated in back-to-school expos, golf tournaments and community fundraisers. She was involved in Chamber of Commerce events, serving a stint on the chamber’s board of directors. She went to luncheons. She got involved with service group events.
Earlier this year, she served as chairwoman of the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk, which, as Sun staff writer Elaine Allen-Emrich noted, raised a record amount of money locally. She also served on the board of directors of the SKY Family YMCA.
During her tenure, the community hospital expanded surgical services with robotics and spine surgery. It ranked high within the corporation for quality and patient safety outcomes, as well as employee community engagement. It also continued to maintain its A-rated ranking in hospital safety.
As is common with this position, Powell-Stafford was a relative short-timer here. Yet, she managed to make an impact with her community service — an extension of her executive duties. We wish her well.
The second loss for the community comes with the announcement that Chief Lane would leave his position with the Englewood Fire Control District at the end of the month. Lane will take a job as deputy fire chief with the city of North Port.
Englewood’s loss is North Port’s gain.
Lane is a well-respected figure in firefighting circles, having established his bona fides at the Nokomis Fire Department before coming to Englewood. A Venice native, Lane hooked on as a “junior firefighter” with the Nokomis volunteer squad when he was 15 years old. He later served as paid chief for 17 years, then moved on to Englewood as a captain and training officer at the district’s highly regarded training academy.
When Englewood Fire Chief Brian Gorski announced his retirement in 2013 — Gorski had previously been Sarasota County’s fire chief — Lane was the natural choice as successor, although he was somewhat reluctant to take lead department responsibility.
“I’m an operational guy,” Lane told Sun staffer Steve Reilly.
“When (Gorski) left, I felt … it was a necessity I stepped up because he made positive changes.
“… I wanted to carry on what he started and now (the district) is on solid ground.”
It is, for no small measure thanks to Lane’s expertise and solid leadership.
