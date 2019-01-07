OUR POSITION: Master plan revealed today.
North Port finally seems poised for the next stage in the development of Warm Mineral Springs — a unique local attraction with untapped potential that has languished in recent years.
This morning, city commissioners will review a conceptual master plan for the Springs prepared by consultants Kimley-Horn & Associates. The workshop will take place at 9 a.m. at City Hall. At that time, we hope to get a solid idea of the direction city officials will take to enhance their property.
It’s about time. This is something that got waylaid by political squabbles about developing, or not developing, the site. Resolution is needed.
The Warm Mineral Springs Park (formerly called the day spa) is an 81-acre site in the northwest portion of the city. The property was annexed into the city. The adjoining Warm Mineral Springs residential neighborhood is in unincorporated Sarasota County.
At the center of the park is a large pool of spring water that maintains a year-round temperature of roughly 85 degrees. The water contains a reported 50 minerals, which is a prime reason it has long attracted health-conscious visitors.
The Warm Mineral Springs spa was privately operated for decades, then purchased jointly by Sarasota County and the city of North Port in late 2010. Both governments initially expected to work together to develop the site into something more than what it was: an interesting, but underutilized natural attraction. The place had long been considered ripe for some sort of enhanced development that would have brought in far more visitors. Many — count us among them — thought WMS could boost tourism in a city that has little of it.
It never happened, though. A change in the makeup of the North Port City Commission brought a majority opposed to hotel/spa development. Eventually, a frustrated Sarasota County Commission gave up and sold its portion of the Springs to the city. An opportunity for something new was lost. The city has since contracted out operation of the facility while formulating a master plan.
So, yes, it’s high time to move ahead. The charming, old spa building is deteriorating and may need considerable upgrades. Septic lines must be run to the site to relieve environmental threats in a sensitive area. Much more can be done to make the full acreage an active, attractive park and more than a large, vacant lot.
Extensive details of the formal plan were not released ahead of the meeting, but a map and other items on the city agenda showed the outline of the master plan.
According to the site map, the 21.6 acres around the pond and spa won’t be changed substantially. The spa and the Cyclorama — once billed as a“Giant Cyclorama in thrilling 3rd Dimension narrated by Lowell Thomas” — must be renovated, we expect. The map includes “existing buildings” with a “new garden,” plus an “event plaza/market area.”
In the 61 acres outside the near-Springs zone would be an “Indigenous peoples historical exhibit,” an “event pavilion” and “event lawn.” In addition, there would be cabins (presumably for rent by tourists) and camping, plus hiking and horse trails.
This is far from grand scheme envisioned a decade ago, but it seems a valid idea for a low-impact park and attraction with interesting features, like the cabins, campgrounds and outdoor event space.
Details. Details. Details coming today. We look forward to hearing them.
