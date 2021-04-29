OUR POSITION: An almost 20-year effort to rezone, buy and sell a portion of land called Murdock Village is seemingly coming to an end.
The late Charlotte County Commissioner Don Coppola once said Murdock Village was one of fellow Commissioner Matt DeBoer’s good ideas. DeBoer, who has also passed away, spearheaded the move to take about 1,130 acres of sparsely developed land in Murdock and put it on the market in hopes a developer would seize the opportunity to put in a commercial tract and housing. It was, in a dream world, to become the downtown Port Charlotte lacked.
Coppola never hesitated to criticize fellow commissioners so his comment was unusual. And, it’s no surprise that he changed his mind after residents’ anger surfaced over the use of eminent domain to take some of the land needed to complete the package.
But, nevertheless, the packaging of the tract of land was completed — with a few home owners pleased with the price they were offered for their land and others vehemently opposed to having to move. It was named Murdock Village and there were several suitors to buy the property at first.
In 2006, Stock Development, after a tie vote by commissioners, finally won the fight to develop Murdock Village by offering to pay the county $94.6 million — $82 million for the land, $12.6 in interest — within 15 years to compensate the county for the $82 million it borrowed to buy the 1,130-acre Murdock Village Redevelopment Area. Everyone was ecstatic. There were boasts of the property being worth $1 billion.
Three months later, Stock, unable to find a partner to help with the project, dropped out. That was the first of a series of disappointments as the great recession began to take hold and the county’s chances to sell Murdock Village fizzled.
It would be more than a decade before interest in the land was ever serious again.
Finally, last year, Private Equity Group and Kolter Land Partners bought a partial of Murdock Village which it calls West Port, for $11.6 million, but Kolter will get that back in exchange for its $22 million invested so far in infrastructure, according to The Daily Sun story last week by Betsy Calvert. Another developer, Lost Lagoon LLLP, bought most of the 110 acres on the other side of this middle piece for $6.7 million, with a similar reimbursement deal. Their plan is to build a waterpark and downtown.
Last month, Kolter Land Partners offered to buy the final 185 acres of the original Murdock Village site as an expansion of its adjacent work at West Port between U.S. 41 and S.R. 776.
County Commission won’t be able to act on the offer until May 11, when they may schedule a 30-day notice of sale to solicit competing offers. And that’s not a bad thing. While we believe Kolter, which already has skin in the game, is a logical choice, there could be someone out there willing to make a better deal.
Whatever happens in the next 30-60 days, it appears the saga of Murdock Village is all but over.
All the contentious history, the albatross each County Commission since 2006 has had to bear, will be finished.
We’re excited about the future of West Port and Lost Lagoon. It took many more years than anyone ever thought, but the dream of Matt DeBoer and most of his fellow county commissioners is coming to fruition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.