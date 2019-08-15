OUR POSITION: Private Equity Group’s closing on almost half of the Murdock Village parcel is a good thing despite any misgivings about the deal.
Former Charlotte County Commissioner Adam Cummings says he won’t ever have closure on the Murdock Village project. Cummings, one of five sitting commissioners when the project went from an idea to reality, has a painful memory he will never lose.
“I have a crystal clear recollection of the day I had to look a little ol’ lady in the eye and she begged us not to take her home (through eminent domain). She said, ‘Please don’t take this home. I want to die there.’ And I had to tell her no. (We were going to take it.)
“That was not my happy place.”
Cummings is not the only person who has painful memories from the 15-year struggle to obtain and then develop the 1,100-acre parcel of land that sits between U.S. 41 and State Road 776 in Murdock. And, it wasn’t just the business and homeowners who were upset with the county taking their land — although the majority did quite well as the county paid 20 percent over market value for most properties. It was taxpayers who railed against the debt incurred by the land purchases. That debt, more than $128 million, and the interest paid has dogged every Charlotte County commissioner elected since 2004.
The original idea was fairly solid, albeit perhaps too grandiose. The county wanted, needed, a town center where commercial businesses would flourish. It also needed more housing, especially after Hurricane Charley wiped out hundreds of homes in 2004.
There was this huge chunk of land sitting in a prime location with only about 100 homes and businesses in it. Why not buy it up, and sell it as one piece of real estate to a developer who had the expertise and money to make a dream into a reality?
The history of the project, though, will forever paint the Murdock Village development in black and white.
In its infancy, the idea was embraced by numerous developers. One Sun story said the day the county accepted bids on the 1,000-acre plot there were 100 Realtors, developers and attorneys who showed up. At one time there were 19 developers licking their lips at the idea of a mixed-use project so close to major highways in the heart of Charlotte County.
But those developers, including a couple who were actually awarded contracts, dropped by the wayside as they neared deadlines for showing us the money.
The headaches caused by developers’ broken promises weighed heavy on commissioners who also were dealing with court battles over eminent domain and angry property owners and taxpayers whose wrath they had to endure.
PEG’s deal is not a windfall for the county. There won’t be a huge check to wipe out county debt. And, there is still more than 500 acres that must be developed, even though a water park/downtown is being promised.
The best thing to come out of the deal with PEG, besides more housing, is we will never have to relive the Murdock Village saga.
