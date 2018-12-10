OUR POSITION: Kudos to the team and all the Pop Warner Bandits supporters for bringing home a national title.
National champs!
That has a nice ring to it, don’t you think.
The Charlotte Bandits Pop Warner Junior Varsity football team, ages 13 and 14, can make that claim today. The unbeaten squad swept through two tough opponents last week at the Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando to claim the crown.
They did it with a ferocious defense and enough speed and talent to outscore the five teams they met in the playoffs, 134-30.
The Almadan Mustangs came all the way from San Jose, California to challenge the Bandits in the championship game Thursday. They were also unbeaten and confident. But the Bandits led 20-0 at halftime and won the title game 28-8. That was just a couple of days after they knocked off another unbeaten team, the Marsh Creek Eagles from Lionsville, Pennsylvania, 38-6.
“This has always been a really good group of kids,” Shea Davis, president of the Bandits football association said. “They have played together since they were 5 or 6 years old.”
The team made it to the regional championship game last year and fell short of a trip to the Super Bowl in Orlando. This year, they were not to be denied.
“Our defense was the deciding factor in most games,” Davis said. “We’re a pretty big, physical team.”
While the players won the title on the field, there was a lot more to this national title than scoring touchdowns and playing defense. Traveling to Orlando, twice, for games and supporting not only two football teams but several cheerleading squads that competed, was a logistic and financial challenge.
“The businesses and individuals in the community have been very good to us,” Davis said. “They see we are making a difference in kids’ lives.”
The Bandits organization sponsors fundraisers nearly year-round and it paid off. The teams were able to tap a “travel fund” for $10,000 to pay for transportation, food and hotel rooms in Orlando. None of that would have been possible without donations from the community.
Unless you have participated in sports, it may be difficult to imagine the sacrifices these kids, the coaches and the supporters have made. Long practice sessions, game planning, mapping out travel itineraries and so on can take a toll. The coaches miss time with their families and the players give up a lot to hone their skills and chase championships.
But, when their vans pulled into Franz Ross Field parking lot Thursday evening and saw nearly a hundred moms, dads and fans — and the Port Charlotte High football coach — cheering and clapping it made it all worth it.
Let’s hear it for the team: Brayan Augustin, Nicholas Catalini, Myron Charles, Brady Davis, Dustin Douglas, Bryce Eaton, Schleidens Goudette, Edd Guerrier, Gerald Johnson Jr., Salvatore Keane, Jaquavis Lee, Chavis Lizana Jr., Tyrell Luther, Lucas Millman, Anthony Mojica, Emanuel Oliviery, Dominick Pipitone III, Jaekwon Pringle, Isaac Scchaeffer, Haden Skellett, Connor Trim, Tyler Vinacco, Deotishea Whitfield, Frank Wittmann, Ethan Zylstra. And the coaches and supporters: Dustin Baca, Edward Balcomb, John Donian, Robert Douglas, Darryl Haynes, William Helms, Dominick Pipitone (trainer), Kelly Jones (team parent) and Shea Davis (equipment and asociation president).
We can all take pride in the accomplishments of the Bandits on the national sports scene. Winning a national championship is an honor they can hold dear for the rest of their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.