OUR POSITION: Sarasota, North Port work to improve relationship.
The term “rapprochement” is common in the world of international relations. Dictionary definition, it means the re-establishment of friendly, harmonious relations between two countries that have been on the outs.
Rapprochement applies to sub-national entities too. Inter-governmental relations ebb and flow. A county and cities may work well with one another, then chill after disagreement. It’s not always healthy, but, as in most all relationships, it happens. When it does, and when it lingers and begins to harm the effectiveness of government operations, the need increases for that thing called rapprochement.
Case in point:
A week ago, Sarasota County Commission Chairman Charles Hines of Nokomis paid a visit to the North Port City Commission to make a public presentation. His express aim at the top of the talk:
“One of my goals as chairman is to improve our cooperation and communication with our cities,” he said. “It’s my view that anything we’e going to achieve in Sarasota County, it’s going to take partnership with our cities. … I think we’ve struggled in the past with communications.”
True, and Hine’s outreach was refreshing.
As he and city commissioners frankly acknowledged, the relationship between the county and city frayed over the Warm Mineral Springs issue five years ago.
The county and city bought the spa property together with the intention of redeveloping it through a public-private partnership. During the planning process, the composition of North Port’s board changed and, with it, policy direction. (Think of it in the same vein as a post-election switch from red to blue in Congress.)
The relationship went south. Eventually, North Port bought out Sarasota’s share in the Springs and set its own course for the property. But it affected attitudes, and only recently has the situation become less strained.
It is improving, for a number of reasons. For one, the makeup of the city board continues to change. Then, former City Manager Jonathan Lewis moved over to county administration and became the county administrator. He lives in North Port; he is well-respected and knows the personalities, and quirks, of both sides.
Last year, despite early reluctance, city commissioners worked alongside county commissioners to support a bond referendum supporting the Legacy Trail extension and improvements to bike trails in North Port.
And then there’s the new spring stadium being built in West Villages-North Port with funding from the state, county and city. Plus, a decision by the city last week to contribute money for critical and long-awaited widening of River Road, which Hines described, correctly, as the “third gateway” to North from the interstate.
During his talk with the City Commission, Hines made a pitch for gateway road enhancements beyond typical state specs. Optimally, he said, the completed interstate connector could be like Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards, both beautiful city projects.
“It would just kill me to see an ugly six-lane road shooting off the interstate to (U.S.) 41,” he said.
The county needed support making the pitch to the state. And he got it.
At the meeting, Hines said he’d returned for quarterly updates. Commissioners thanked him and suggested one of their board could return the favor.
Good thing. Relationships – be they international, inter-governmental or inter-family – take work to thrive. Healthy dialogue’s always a big step.
