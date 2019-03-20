OUR POSITION: Success in the north, but South County still lacking for services.
Sarasota County is reporting increased success in its battle against chronic homelessness, thanks to new county ordinances and an outreach program at the Sheriff's Office. Unfortunately, more needs to be done to address the problem in South County.
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight recently told county commissioners his homeless outreach unit was moving people from the sidewalks and parks and into shelters. There, they are not only safer but able to receive services that address underlying issues.
From last June to December, the sheriff's Homeless Outreach Team made 484 contacts and provided services to 265 people.
That is a good thing, a real step beyond the struggles encountered early in the decade. To deal with the problem in Sarasota County, a broad-based effort — which brought together a coalition of organizations, county government and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in Venice — brought relief to many families left without a secure home.
The problem of chronically homeless individuals has been more vexing, though. No surprise. This is true not only in our area but throughout the country. (Anyone who doubts that need only take a tour of cities in California, for instance, where homelessness is a shameful epidemic.)
To deal with chronic homeless, the County Commission in late 2017 adopted a so-called quality-of-life ordinance that set regulations on such things as overnight camping in county parks. With that came a set of procedures guiding how police could approach homeless people. These procedures matched guidelines set by the state in conjunction with the ACLU years back. The regulations allowed deputies, under certain conditions, to bring people to homeless shelters, where, presumably, they could be funneled into social service programs.
The county also “reserved” 20 beds for at the Salvation Army in Sarasota. These have been filled consistently, Knight said.
In addition, some $450,000 was allocated for the outreach teams, one working in the northern county and one in the south. Only one test team was set up, though, in the north. And while that has been successful, South County has remained a problem.
Why? Primarily, there are no shelter beds here, as there are in Sarasota. People don't want to be taken away from their home base in South County, even if that base lacks a bed and a roof.
“These are still humans who just don't want to go north,” Knight said. “There's just nothing for them to integrate with down there.”
He added, “If we can get that service level to South County, it would really take off from there.”
That critical component is lacking and must be addressed. Knight and advocates for the homeless expect to reach out to service organizations to create partnerships that can meet the need. When that happens, the Sheriff's Office can expand with another team here.
We encourage any interested parties to come forward. We also recognize it won't happen overnight. This has been a difficult, persistent problem, but it has been addressed by public and private organizations taking sure, careful steps. More steps must be taken, but it does seem that we're on the right path.
