OUR POSITION: The accusations about what is happening, and what has happened, at Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port are flying faster than tee shots on a driving range, and the truth is as elusive as a fix.
If you take a walk around Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club today, it might be hard to imagine how well kept and pristine the layout looked not much more than a year ago.
It was the inaugural SKYiGOLF championship weekend in 2019 and women golfers from all over the world showed up to chase their dream of earning a spot on the LPGA tour. The four-day, 72-hole event was part of the Symetra Tour and offered $250,000 in prize money along with a shot at an LPGA professional card.
Rich Smith III, Charlotte Harbor National owner, was front and center basking in the praise Symetra officials were heaping on his course. He was shaking hands, smiling for photographs and deservedly proud of the changes and the upgrades to what was the old Bobcat Trail Golf Course. It wasn’t difficult to get Smith to talk to you or go in front of a camera.
That was then.
Nowadays, the course is a shuttered mess. Greens have been all but taken over by weeds. The fairways have not been fertilized. There are no golf carts in sight. The phone number for the course is not answered.
Smith is difficult, if not impossible, to reach as he fends off accusations by local investors he bankrupted the course through lavish spending and mismanagement. He fires back that he is working on overcoming problems with debt and plans to reopen the course. He claims criticism is coming from those who would drive down the values of the course to they can get a good deal to buy it.
Who can you believe?
Betsy Calvert’s exhaustive research on the collapse of one of the area’s best courses, printed in The Daily Sun, follows the decline of the property and talks with some of the gated community’s golfers, who together loaned Smith more than $2 million to buy and refurbish the course. Those lenders are up in arms, charging Smith let his wife, who was convicted of embezzlement in Michigan, manage the course. And, they became even more alarmed when creditors began lining up to demand money they say Smith owes them.
Two of those lenders have filed suit against Smith and his limited liability company asking for immediate return of $100,000. In all, 69 households in Bobcat Trail have chipped in money to cover legal expenses. Of those, at least nine say they loaned Smith $100,000 each and claim to hold a mortgage on the course.
The investors want their money, or they want ownership of the course.
Smith claims it’s all a plan to kick him out and take over a valuable facility that he worked hard to make great.
Included in Smith’s debts were Sarasota County property taxes of $158,625 that someone paid in the past few weeks. But that was far from the worst problem Smith has with creditors.
The Smiths still owe money to a company in Michigan and are facing several lawsuits in Charlotte and Sarasota counties demanding money. Some of those asking for payment of overdue bills are Island Hotel Company, $378,686; Yamaha, money for golf carts and Plum Creek Technology, seeking $11,991 for helping with a hole-in-one contest Smith said would be a money-maker but which never got off the ground.
Earlier this year, Smith filed for voluntary bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Florida Middle District. He claimed the pandemic and repairs and upgrades to the course that were done incompetently, led to his problems.
Smith has threatened lawsuits against this newspaper and anyone who he believes shed a negative light on his business practices.
Where this ends is anyone’s guess.
Some of the investors say they have given up on getting any of their money back. People in Bobcat Trail who bought with the notion they’d have a golf course to play on are furious. Some fear someone will buy the property and build more homes rather than keep it as a golf course.
That is the scariest scenario we can imagine. We hope the courts, investors and Smith can all settle this quagmire of suits and debt and once again have a golf course that can host a professional event.
