OUR POSITION: Florida’s new drug importation law won’t be a panacea for high prices but might eventually offer relief.
It’s a reliable barometer that, whenever you see a blitz of high-cost political ads on TV hyping fears of the unknown, it means the other side of the issue likely has merit. Default assumption is, scare tactics are the preferred tool of charlatans.
That’s one reason to feel hopeful about the Canadian drug legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week. The pharmaceutical industry was dead-set against this bill and spent big money to fight it. Big Pharma lobbied strongly against it. While the bill was moving through the Legislature, the industry ran TV ads about the potential dangers of importing prescription drugs from a foreign country — oh no, Canada!
Thankfully, the fear-mongering was deftly dispatched by the new governor, who noted that any drugs sold into Florida from Canada would not only be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but bought from suppliers approved by the FDA.
So much for that.
It remains to be seen whether the new process — when approved by the feds — will have a dramatic impact on drug prices. Other critics contend Canada won’t let cheaper drugs authorized for its own market slip south across the border to Florida. The Canadian government, which provides health care for all, imposes drug price controls; the U.S. does not. Quantities in Canada may be limited and controlled by drug companies.
Still, it’s an idea worth pursuing.
As we’ve noted previously in this column, the average price of prescription drugs under patent is three times higher here than there.
For example, according to the Commonwealth Fund, the monthly cost of the cholesterol drug Crestor is $86 in the U.S. (factoring in an average discount of $129) and $32 in Canada. The insulin drug Lantus costs $186 here (with a $186 discount), $67 north of the border. The asthma medicine Advair costs $155 monthly in the U.S. (with an average $155 discount) and $74 in Canada.
More pricing parity would be welcome.
The legislation doesn’t immediately open the drawbridge between Canada and the U.S. A 2003 federal law allows states to import foreign drugs, but only after federal authorization. None have it yet. Vermont is the only state to have passed an importation law, but there’s been no approval.
Florida’s gambit may have more success, thanks to DeSantis’ close ties to President Trump, who, DeSantis said, has endorsed the idea.
The new law opens various paths for importation, according to the Tampa Bay Times. In one, the state itself would import drugs for programs in prisons or Medicaid. A second would establish oversight for importation for commercial use.
DeSantis said Florida likely won’t apply for a federal waiver until next year. Next year’s Legislature also has to fund the two possible programs.
It will take time but it’s worth getting started. Drug importation may not have a dramatic impact, but it could help bend the cost curve downward.
