OUR POSITION: More than 100 new laws are officially being observed as of July 1 in Florida. Do you know what they are?
If you are a college athlete. If you plan to donate money to try to amend the Florida constitution. If you are buying anything online. In any of these cases — and dozens of other situations — there are new laws in Florida you should be aware of. They went on the books July 1.
The Florida Legislature, along with passing a record $100 billion budget, managed to approve about 100 new laws, although a few will be vetoed or were vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. And, a few more are facing challenges in court.
Most of them, however, now contribute to how we live our lives every day. We could never find the space to go over every new bill — and quite frankly some of them do not affect everyone. But there are some we should bring to your attention.
They include:
• College athletes in Florida now have the ability to make money off their name and their image. This new law is part of a nationwide movement that saps some of the power of the National Collegiate Athletic Association which has always had complete control over college athletics. College athletes will now be able to get their hands on a small share of the billions of dollars the NCAA makes from tournaments and marketing.
• SB 1890 limits contributions to political committees trying to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot. A lawsuit has been filed against this law which opponents say is part of a movement to limit anyone’s ability to pass an amendment to the state constitution — such as the medical marijuana law that is now on the books. For now, however, the limit is $3,000. A federal judge, on Thursday, blocked this law. Stay tuned.
• A highly publicized law that Gov. Ron DeSantis worked for says social media companies cannot ban people from their platforms. The most obvious example was when Twitter forbid former President Donald Trump from sending messages. This law is being challenged by the major social media companies and has just been enjoined by a federal judge.
• If you are buying anything online from an out-of-state company, but never bothered paying tax on it, you now have to pay up. The seller is now required to collect that tax.
• If you want to send your child to a charter or private school the Legislature has made it easier by expanding the income limits for families to qualify for state vouchers.
• A controversial bill facing challenges bans transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in schools and colleges. The Human Rights Campaign is suing to kill this bill.
• The pandemic launched a whole new world for restaurants who struggled to stay afloat. One service that became popular is now a law and that allows the selling of alcoholic beverages with to-go meals.
• Another controversial bill expands a 2011 law that levies penalties against local governments that would impose gun regulations. The law allows for suits for over local policy that violates the state’s gun-regulation preemption. That will be no problem in Charlotte County with its recent gun-friendly pronouncement.
• All state agencies and universities must now report any gift or grant of $50,000 or more from any “foreign source.” No where does it say, however, that your uncle in Greece can’t send you a big check.
