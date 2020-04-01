The COVID-19 pandemic is the scariest thing most of us have faced.
Some have compared it to Sept. 11 but, truth be told, the vast majority of us experienced that tragedy vicariously. It pained our souls as Americans without having much of a direct personal impact on most of us.
Remember back then how President George W. Bush urged us to go on with our lives? That advice would be pointless now, when so much of what constitutes our “lives” is unavailable to us: dining out, theater, church, the beach ....
There’s no respite in a trip to the grocery store, where we’re greeted by empty shelves where basic supplies — bread, eggs — were in abundance just a few weeks ago.
Florida is threatened by hurricanes every year but we can see them coming and, usually, see them go somewhere else. Even after Irma passed relatively close by in 2017, things returned to normal fairly quickly afterward.
This is different.
While we know that the virus is present in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, we don’t know who has it. The people who have been diagnosed are nameless, faceless.
We know there are risk factors, but in truth everyone is at risk. The virus doesn’t discriminate. It’s only looking for hosts.
We know that the number of infections — and deaths — will go up, just not as quickly and not as high if we wash our hands and observe “social distancing” — a term we’d never heard of until the bread and eggs started disappearing.
What we don’t know — can’t know — is when things will get better, and certainly not when they’ll be back to normal.
Or maybe we do, in a sense. Because it seems unlikely that our post-COVID-19 “normal” will be the same as the old one.
And that could be a good thing in some ways.
Democrats and Republicans had to work together to develop a stimulus package. Maybe the need to act, and act quickly, against this common foe will carry over into politics in general.
Maybe all levels of government will give a higher priority to planning for the next crisis, since we now know how susceptible we are to one. And there will be one.
Maybe we can agree on the need to ensure everyone has access to health care, sick pay and a living wage, so that no one dies for lack of treatment, or feels pressured to go to work sick and jeopardize the health of coworkers and customers.
Maybe we’ll have a new perspective on the value of people whose work goes largely unnoticed and underappreciated: first responders, people providing essential government services, medical professionals, teachers, restaurant owners and workers and others whose contributions are too often taken for granted.
Maybe we’ll take warnings about the next crisis seriously at the outset. Tens of thousands of people have already died from COVID-19, yet some still call it a hoax. Lives will be lost because some people denied reality.
Maybe we’ll maintain a supply of necessities year-round instead of stocking up crisis by crisis and depriving others.
Maybe ….
What we do now will shape our post-pandemic world. Or we can let it shape us.
Are we learning anything?
